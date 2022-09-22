Thursday Flakes: Online Passport Renewal, Ants and Sunken Steamboats

I have been a bit under the weather the last couple days so this flakes will be a bit shorter than usual. Enjoy.

Flakes

Nebraska Women’s Basketball Announces TV and Tipoff Times for 2022-23 Season | Basketball | Corn Nation

The first game of the season on tv this season will be a visit by Michigan on Dec. 28 with a tip time of 6 p.m. (all times central). That matchup will be on the Big Ten Network. The Huskers defeated Michigan last year in two outings, the first a home matchup on Jan. 4 and the other a Big Ten Tournament matchup.

Nebraska Volleyball’s Setting Dilemma | Volleyball | Corn Nation

Who will set for Nebraska this season? At the moment there is no dilemma because of the Nicklin Hames injury, but the decision point for establishing the permanent starting setter (or setters) for a championship run is coming, and coming fast (whenever Hames is healthy), and I find myself holding my breath each time the starting line up is announced.

Despite Constant Lineup Changes, Huskers Close out Nonconference on a High Note | Volleyball | Hail Varsity

After hosting tournaments the first two weeks, Nebraska played three ranked opponents in the last two weeks as the scheduled ramped up throughout the nonconference, culminating in their best performance of the season in a sweep at Kentucky.

Padding the Stats: Power Ranking Big Ten Non-Conference Resumes | Volleyball | Hail Varsity

Before conference play begins, however, it’s worth looking back to see how the league’s teams fared in the nonconference as it will dictate much of what happens once we reach the postseason.

Huskers Host #9 Wildcats, Visit Wolverines | Soccer | Huskers.com

This week, the Nebraska soccer team hosts Northwestern on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. (CT) before traveling to Michigan for a matchup on Sunday in Ann Arbor, beginning at 1 p.m. (CT). Thursday’s festivities at Hibner include a free scarf for the first 450 fans in attendance.

Kick for Cash | N Our Voice | Huskers.com

During the Oklahoma game, I got to attempt a 30-yard field goal at halftime — I was selected for the “Kick For Cash” campaign sponsored by FNBO. A 30-yard field goal for $5,000. It was a surreal experience. How did I even get here?

Hardie Garners Big Ten Athlete of the Week Honor | Cross Country | Huskers.com

Hardie is the first Husker women’s runner to earn the weekly honor since Erika Freyhof on Sept. 11, 2019 and the first freshman to earn the Big Ten women’s weekly honor since Minnesota’s Libby Haibmaier on Oct. 30, 2019.

Travel

The Top Fall Travel Destination in Each State | Travel | Travel Pulse

Fall travel in the United States is the season for pumpkin-spiced travel delights, from apple-picking and leaf-peeping to tailgating at college football games, haunted houses and harvest festivals. But not all fall travel destinations are created equal, as some American cities and towns just now know to do the season best.

Online Passport Renewal Coming in 2023 | Travel | Travel Pulse

The U.S. Department of State has announced that the public will soon be able to renew their passports online beginning in early 2023 after two successful limited pilot programs took place earlier this year.

Insider’s Guide to Getting Around in Tokyo | Travel | Lonely Planet

The world’s most populous city, Tokyo has a metropolitan area that sprawls over more than 5000 square miles. Fortunately, thanks to a public transport system that’s efficient, reliable, clean and generally safe, getting around the region is easy.

15 of the Best Things to Do in Ireland | Travel | Lonely Planet

Ireland is just the place for anyone seeking adventure and a few drinks in between. While it may be small, it’s a country full of incredible attractions.

On Canada’s Remote Kaska Coast, Wolf Spotting Under the Northern Lights | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

The wolf was not shy. She came silent and fast from behind, flanking our line of hikers. She circled to the front and stopped. She lifted her nose, narrowed her eyes against the wind, and studied our strange herd. What were we? Not caribou or moose, definitely not lemmings.

In Argentina, Returning the Country’s Remote Landscapes to Their Wildest States | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

An hour before sunset, the Ibera Wetlands rustle to life as if cued by a conductor. Capybaras—large anvil-headed rodents—snuffle through the grass, raucous lapwings crisscross the sky, and three tawny, web-footed marsh deer wade along the edge of the swamp, which only two decades earlier had been a lifeless cattle watering hole.

Newark Airport Will No Longer Be Considered a New York Airport | Travel | Travel Pulse

“The primary way this change could impact travelers is by limiting their options to freely change flights,” Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, explained to T+L. “Currently, many airlines allow travelers to switch flights within a city code — say, from arriving in JFK to arriving in LGA — without a penalty. Removing EWR from the NYC city code could restrict that option for many passengers.”

The Maine Lake Full of Sunken Steamboats | Travel | BBC

Steamboats were once a glamorous means of transport for tourists summering at Moosehead Lake – but when the era faded, ship owners sank the once-beloved vessels.

Brochs: The Mysterious Circular Symbols of Scotland | Travel | BBC

Hundreds of these ancient stone structures dot the Scottish Highlands, but the true purpose of brochs continues to baffle experts.

Ants

Earth Has 20 Quadrillion Ants, New Population Study Says | Animals | Washington Post

In a paper released Monday by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a group of scientists from the University of Hong Kong analyzed 489 studies and concluded that the total mass of ants on Earth weighs in at about 12 megatons of dry carbon, a standard way of measuring animals’ biomass.