Nebraska Women’s Basketball announce tv and tipoffs for 2022-2023

The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team found out a number of marquee games this season will be on television for fans. Nine total games will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, ESPN2, and FOX.

The first game of the season on tv this season will be a visit by Michigan on Dec. 28 with a tip time of 6 p.m. (all times central). That matchup will be on the Big Ten Network. The Huskers defeated Michigan last year in two outings, the first a home matchup on Jan. 4 and the other a Big Ten Tournament matchup.

A road trip to take on Indiana on New Year’s Day will be on ESPN2 with a noon tip. A third straight game will will make it onto tv as well with a road trip to Rutgers Jan. 7 with BTN covering the 1 p.m. tip.

A visit by Ohio State on Jan. 14 at 1:30 p.m. will also make it onto BTN. FOX will be covering the 11 a.m. tip at Iowa on Jan. 28 as well. The Hawkeyes are coming off a share of the Big Ten Conference championship and the Big Ten Tournament title from last season. The return visit to Lincoln on Feb. 18 by Iowa will also be on BTN with an 11 a.m. tip.

Back-to-back BTN games against Michigan State on Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and at Northwestern on Feb. 6 at either 6 or 7 p.m. will also be available for fans wanting to tune in.

The full season schedule was released earlier this month. UNL is coming off a 24-9 campaign that included a trip to the 2022 NCAA Tournament