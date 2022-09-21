Wednesday Flakes Makes You Look At The Sky

It may come to no surprise to many of you but Nebraska has some pretty clear skies that are free of light pollution. So much so that there is now a “Sky Park” in Cherry County designated so because of the lake of light pollution. (article below)

Pretty cool designation. I recommend you all leave your city dwellings sometime this fall and check it out. I say that assuming that may of you live in a town/city type situation.

Any who, enjoy your Wednesday.

Mankilling Mastodons

Can Nebraska repeat the past? That’s a good question

Nebraska moved to the Big Ten a decade ago for financial security. The price the Huskers paid has been steep.

COUNTERPOINT: Husker student section in need of better organization | Opinion | dailynebraskan.com

It’s no secret that the football program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is no longer among the nation’s best. In equally groundbreaking news, the sky is blue.

At Nebraska, it’s business as usual — as much as that’s possible — for interim staff - The Athletic

Mickey Joseph provides updates on his staff, injuries and more during the Huskers' bye week.

Other News From The Sporting World

Is Nathaniel Hackett’s Tenure With the Denver Broncos Already Doomed? - The Ringer

Denver has made a series of high-profile mistakes and looked generally inept through two weeks. Why are things going so poorly at Mile High?

Aaron Judge ties Babe Ruth with 60th home run, sets up Giancarlo Stanton walk-off slam in Yankees' wild ninth - CBSSports.com

Judge, who led a comeback vs. the Pirates, is now one home run away from tying Roger Maris' AL record

UCLA basketball mourn untimely death of former forward Jalen Hill

Former UCLA Bruins forward Jalen Hill has passed away at just 22 years of age after reportedly going missing in Costa Rica.

NFL suspends Bills OL Bobby Hart for allegedly punching Titans coach in the head

Hart, who played for the Titans last season, allegedly swung at a Tennessee player and connected with a coach instead.

UFC news: 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. details beating up grown men

UFC hopeful Raul Rosas Jr. will compete for a contract - at 17. It may sound crazy, but he's been beating up grown men since 15.

Bedlam Series between Oklahoma, Oklahoma State football to end when Sooners join SEC, ADs explain

The Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is set to end when the Sooners join the SEC

BYU responds to Oregon’s apology over chant at football game - Deseret News

Brigham Young University’s official Twitter account responded to the University of Oregon’s apology over the chant incident that occurred at Autzen Stadium in Eugene during the football game between the BYU Cougars and Oregon Ducks

College football Bottom 10 gets royal treatment with new No. 1

As the Bottom 10 recognizes the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, we also put a new team on the throne for the worst of the worst.

Pac-12’s Kliavkoff Welcomes Possibility of UCLA Remaining in League - Sports Illustrated

The Bruins and USC are expected to move to the Big Ten.

Ivy League Coaching Trio Has Unmatched Tenure | The Analyst

Data-driven storytelling.

Yellow Journalism

Spruce trees have arrived in the Arctic tundra a century ahead of schedule

As climate change decimates forests in places like Europe and the American west, boreal trees are moving into the Arctic.

'Taco Bell Quarterly' and the Rebellious Poetics of Living Más

M.M. Carrigan and their editorial team implore you to consider the Crunchwrap Supreme.

Nebraska media ‘leveled up’ in past year through Flatwater Free Press, Nebraska Examiner - News Nebraska

In just a little over a year, Nebraska’s media landscape has expanded to uncover and shed light on more undercovered stories with the addition of two new publications.

Chadron State College promised to honor a student after her suicide. Her family says ‘they’re hiding it’ | Nebraska Public Media

Fatima Larios’ family hoped school officials could use her death as a way to help others trapped in abusive relationships seek support. Years later, the family thinks the Nebraska school has quietly tried to distance itself from the tragedy.

Remote Sandhills reservoir declared an 'international dark sky park' | Nebraska Examiner

Remote reservoir in Nebraska's Sandhills honored as 'International Dark Sky Park' by organization fighting light pollution.

