Monday Night Therapy: Turn And Face The Strange Changes....

So many things happened this past week.

Our beloved Huskers got destroyed by Oklahoma.

Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander was fired.

Bill Busch was promoted to Defensive Coordinator

Myles Farmer commented about “four years to tagging off” or not tackling at practice

So we talk about them.

Todd talks about his experience at the Oklahoma game; the initial excitement, then deflation. Did Dillon Gabriel’s 61-yard run break Nebraska?

We take questions from live listeners on Facebook and YouTube. It’d be nice to figure out how we could stream to CornNation, but I’m not sure we can.

Here’s the video:

Here’s the audio:

Join us every Monday night at 7:30 pm central!

Go here and get a t-shirt!

Go here and get a book!