Corn Flakes: Fantasy Fail

I’m a little annoyed at my Fantasy Football play this week. I got the number one pick in the draft and I chose Jonathan Taylor. He was projected for 22 points this week and only got 7.

I need more than that from a number one draft pick. I also lost for the week with the second highest score in the league this week. Why do I have to be playing the only team to score higher than mine. It’s just wrong.

I hope your fantasy weeks are going better than mine.

Also on a side note, I hope you saw how great the Husker Volleyball team looked on Sunday. They did drop to number 3 in the AVCA rankings after last week’s loss to Stanford though. Big Ten play starts this week and I cannot wait to see how they do.

Now here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Nebraska stays in top-5 of poll after first loss; Big Ten has six top-15 teams | Volleyball | journalstar.com

The first loss of the season for the Nebraska volleyball team only dropped the Huskers one spot to No. 3 in the new AVCA poll released Monday.

Huskers Close Gap on Irish in Wisconsin - University of Nebraska

Megan Whittaker, Kelli Ann Strand and Miu Takahashi all fired rounds better than par to help the Nebraska women's golf team put up the best team round of the tournament

Huskers Start Fall Season with Win Over Creighton - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska softball team started the fall season with a 19-1 victory in an eight-inning matchup at Creighton.

Coach Joseph Cans Chinander - All Huskers

Husker Dan: Are there more changes coming in the Nebraska coaching staff?

To some Nebraska football fans, the 'curse' of Frank Solich is as real as cutworms on a cornstalk

The Huskers are 1-2 heading into the Saturday game against No. 6 Oklahoma. Once the model of coaching consistency, NU has hired and fired four coaches since Frank Solich in 2003.

Doc’s Diagnosis: Early Success on Offense - All Huskers

Dr. Rob Zatechka draws up a play action pass that worked for Nebraska against the Sooners

Examining a hot streak for Nebraska volleyball recruiting | Volleyball | journalstar.com

Of Nebraska’s seven known commits in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes six are top-15 national recruits according to PrepVolleyball.com.

Elsewhere

Bills CB Dane Jackson taken off field in ambulance after head-to-head collision with teammate

Jackson's head snapped back on a helmet-to-helmet collision with a teammate.

Kyler Murray Reportedly Hit in the Face by Fan After Raiders Game - Sports Illustrated

The incident took place following the Cardinals’ walk-off victory Sunday.

Disguised Eli Manning Tries Out for Penn State Football (Video) - Sports Illustrated

The former Giants quarterback went undercover to a Nittany Lions walk-on clinic, with hilarious results.

Week 3 college football bowl projections, 2022 schedule - Sports Illustrated

From CFP to the New Year's Six bowls, SI predicts what the postseason matchups will be after Week 3’s action.

Minnesota WR Chris Autman-Bell (leg) out for 2022 college football season

Minnesota receiver Chris Autman-Bell will have surgery after suffering a lower-leg injury and will miss the rest of the season. The Gophers will seek a seventh year of eligibility for him.