Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - September 20th

This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska.

It will likely change every week depending upon rumors, wins, losses and everything else in-between.

If I would have done the article last week it probably would have looked like the following:

Matt Campbell Mickey Joseph Mark Stoops Bill O’Brien Lance Leipold

First: Matt Campbell, Head Coach Iowa State

The fact that it sounds like Matt Campbell and Nebraska have talked, unofficially, over the past year about this job. Both sides are interested. If Iowa State has another big year after the disappointing 2021 then he might be primed to make a jump. If he loses some games he shouldn’t then he will drop.

Change from Last Week: None. Iowa State took care of business against Ohio 43-10. Campbell will take on Leipold in two weeks.

Second: Lance Leipold, Head Coach Kansas

A name more fans should be talking about. He may not win any press conference but then against Nebraska fans should not care about that anymore. What he apparently does it win football games and is doing it with one of the worst programs in the country.

Change from Last Week: Big move up after impressive wins the past two weeks against West Virginia and Houston. I did not see the Houston win coming.

Third: Mickey Joseph, Interim-Head Coach Nebraska

If he wins, then I think he will get a real shot at the job. Unfortunately, he might have inherited a roster that just will not be able to get that done for him no matter what he does. If he strings some wins coming up then he would move up the list. I’m pulling for him.

Change from Last Week: Dropped two spots. He somehow was unable to fix all of Nebraska’s issues with one week of practice. With the firing of Erik Chinander it appears Joseph is cleaning house. What’s next?

Fourth: Mark Stoops, Head Coach Kentucky

This might be the closest to a unifying hire. Would he be interested? I’m not sure why he would leave Kentucky for Nebraska. He apparently has the resources he needs and the expectation level is extremely low compared to Nebraska. He currently is battling it out with John Calipari on whether Kentucky is a basketball or football school. Maybe Calipari will push him out.

His build at Kentucky was an extremely slow build but he finally got it there. Would Nebraska be willing to be that patient?

Change from Last Week: Is 3-0 and continues to win. Had a 10 point win over then 12th ranked Florida.

Five: Bill O’Brien, Offensive Coordinator Alabama

He has had head coach experience at Penn State and in the NFL. Now he is taking lessons from Nick Saban in Alabama. He went 15-9 at Penn State and 52-48 for the Houston Texans but lead them to four playoff appearances.

Unless the Alabama offense tanks or we start hearing rumors, it is likely that his position on this list may not move much.

Change from Last Week: None. Put up 63 points against UL Monroe.

The Outside Looking In (No Particular Order)