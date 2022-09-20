 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 3 Cobs: Special Teams Disaster, An Aggie Flop, and a Saluki Shocker

Lots of great nominations for a cob this week

By Nathaniel Perlow
Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s that time of week again! Let’s poke our way through this week’s cob nominations.

Northwestern

The Salukis hadn’t won a game all year until they marked into Evanston and shocked the Wildcats (now 0-2 in America).

Kansas State

Kansas State started the season off well but they got swept away by the Tulane Green Wave. Here is their ballsy call on 4th down to seal the game.

Michigan State

Sparty gets exposed by the Huskies in a trip out west to Seattle.

A shout out to the Huskie holder who got drilled on this extra point attempt.

Arizona State

Sparky loses their first home non-conference game in five years. A loss to Eastern Michigan also means your head coach gets fired.

South Alabama Special Teams

The Jaguars were in a great position to pull the upset at the Rose Bowl and then...THEY DID WHAT? The Bruins marched down the field after this blunder to kick the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Abilene Christian Wide Receiver Kendall Catalon

Calling a fair catch at the 1-yard line gets you an automatic cob nomination.

Texas A&M Linebacker Martrell Harris Jr.

Flopping is bad but flopping after getting touched by the ref...wow

We have an unbelievable selection of cob nominations for Week 3 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week Three?

view results
  • 22%
    Northwestern
    (6 votes)
  • 0%
    Kansas State
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Michigan State
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Arizona State
    (0 votes)
  • 37%
    South Alabama special teams
    (10 votes)
  • 7%
    Kendall Catalon
    (2 votes)
  • 33%
    Martrell Harris Jr.
    (9 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

Indiana would have gotten a cob nomination if it weren’t for Western Kentucky’s kicker but they still get a shout out for this play at the end of the first half.

Whoops! Got you there.

More special teams shenanigans at the Swamp

I’m not sure what was going on in Chestnut Hill yesterday.

Someone got stuck in a sticky situation.

John Rhys takes flight

Crazy finish in the Carrier Dome.

Hail Mary walk-off in Boone.

