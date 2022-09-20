Week 3 Cobs: Special Teams Disaster, An Aggie Flop, and a Saluki Shocker

It’s that time of week again! Let’s poke our way through this week’s cob nominations.

Northwestern

The Salukis hadn’t won a game all year until they marked into Evanston and shocked the Wildcats (now 0-2 in America).

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS +400 ✅



They take down Northwestern 31-24 pic.twitter.com/zs7vKNVka9 — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) September 17, 2022

Have to unfortunately self report.



Northwestern paid $550,000 to Southern Illinois today and lost. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 17, 2022

Kansas State

Kansas State started the season off well but they got swept away by the Tulane Green Wave. Here is their ballsy call on 4th down to seal the game.

Michigan State

Sparty gets exposed by the Huskies in a trip out west to Seattle.

A shout out to the Huskie holder who got drilled on this extra point attempt.

Arizona State

Sparky loses their first home non-conference game in five years. A loss to Eastern Michigan also means your head coach gets fired.

incredibly, the first MAC team to ever beat a Pac-12 team in the regular season is... Eastern Michigan. pic.twitter.com/hcHW22hRY4 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 18, 2022

South Alabama Special Teams

The Jaguars were in a great position to pull the upset at the Rose Bowl and then...THEY DID WHAT? The Bruins marched down the field after this blunder to kick the game-winning field goal as time expired.

WHAT ARE YOU DOING pic.twitter.com/iW05Kcbbr6 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 17, 2022

Abilene Christian Wide Receiver Kendall Catalon

Calling a fair catch at the 1-yard line gets you an automatic cob nomination.

Young man, what are you doing pic.twitter.com/LUoQxV4KFJ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 17, 2022

Texas A&M Linebacker Martrell Harris Jr.

Flopping is bad but flopping after getting touched by the ref...wow

We have an unbelievable selection of cob nominations for Week 3 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

BONUS

Indiana would have gotten a cob nomination if it weren’t for Western Kentucky’s kicker but they still get a shout out for this play at the end of the first half.

Indiana threw a semi-Hail Mary and the wide receivers and defensive backs all crashed into goal post. Lol every one was ok but the goal post was shaking. (Very Sickos video quality) pic.twitter.com/N8OZGU9g66 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 17, 2022

Whoops! Got you there.

this is incredible pic.twitter.com/hKx8VZdSMC — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 18, 2022

More special teams shenanigans at the Swamp

That this kick even got anywhere near the goalposts is a miracle. It was almost good! pic.twitter.com/mOv1B6xY0y — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 18, 2022

I’m not sure what was going on in Chestnut Hill yesterday.

Boston College does a laser light show and Mr. Brightside singalong in the... middle of the second quarter? pic.twitter.com/wrYGvzPgZz — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 18, 2022

Someone got stuck in a sticky situation.

Bro gotta deal with being a meme on accident for the next 5 years ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wXa1XQg92r — Football Is Life (@FootbaIl_Tweets) September 19, 2022

John Rhys takes flight

OH MY JOHN RHYS pic.twitter.com/Bzio7KsEio — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 18, 2022

Crazy finish in the Carrier Dome.

Hail Mary walk-off in Boone.