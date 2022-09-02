College Football Playoff Board of Managers Approve 12-Team Playoff Starting By or Before 2026

Well we all knew it was going to happen at some point.

It sounds like the College Football Playoff Board of Managers has come out of it’s chambers and have approved the idea to start having a 12-team playoff. This idea is hoping to start by 2026. Maybe even earlier.

It’s an idea and not a plan because it looks like a lot of the logistics have yet to be ironed out.

The 12-team CFP format will be the one that was initially proposed by the four-person working group. Six highest-ranked conference champions, six at-larges.



Source tells @TheAthletic that there are a lot of details left to work out to see if it can be implemented before 2026. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 2, 2022

It appears the field will be comprised of the six highest ranked conferences champions. So that could find some inroads for some teams that in years past would have been left out.

What about Notre Dame? Will this be an incentive for Notre Dame to join a conference? If they don’t it appears they will rely on being one of the at-large teams.

This would also give more excitement to the conference championship games. What if Nebraska wins the division in 2026 with Joe Black as it’s head coach at 9-3 and somehow pulls the upset against Rutgers in the Big 10 Championship game?

Sounds unrealistic but I really think Joe Black could be the answer after Nebraska fires Matt Campbell.

Back to the 12-team tournament.

Or playoff?

According to The Athletic:

While some issues, like the location of games and the role of bowl games, have yet to be resolved, sources said earlier this week that Friday’s decision coming from the 11 presidents and chancellors who make up the CFP Board of Management would be a “top-down” move to get the ball rolling. Details will be worked out by the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick beginning next week, when they meet in Dallas.