Friday Night Game Thread

Well, last night was fun. I was bouncing around between the West Virginia/Pitt and Penn State/Purdue myself. Neither were blowouts. Both games going down to the wire. Making a great start to the college football season.

Tonight, we might have a slew of blowouts. Not 100% on that as it’s still the first game for a lot of these teams. However, I can see a wasteland for some of these games.

Virginia Tech has a new coach. But, they “shouldn’t” have an issue with Old Dominion. Game line is -6 for the Hokies so take that for what it’s worth.

Michigan State should have a relatively easy time with Western Michigan. Mel Tucker will most likely steamroll the Broncos tonight.

The only other game that might be at least interesting to watch is Illinois against Indiana. Bert might be on to something good in Champaign and Tom Allen may be looking at his last year in Bloomington. This game would be a good barometer for both.

So, sit down with us tonight as we partake in Friday night football. Football season is back. Life is good.