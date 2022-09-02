Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: North Dakota

Woooo! I’m so pumped for the Huskers’ first game of the season. They certainly didn’t play last week or anything. This is week 1, playing on week 0 would be silly. I’m so glad Nebraska didn’t do that.

Nebraska is coming out on top this week and these are your reasons why.

#1 CASEY THOMPSON

While the whole game would not be considered his best, Casey Thompson did a lot of great things against Northwestern. This week he’ll be more accurate and maybe we’ll see him run the ball a little bit too. Or at least the Logan Smothers package will get more than one play.

Hopefully he doesn’t have to make any more plays like this, but it’s nice to know he can:

CASEY THOMPSON FOR HEISMAN https://t.co/NtapfFkyuC — Barstool ‘Skers (@BarstoolHusker) August 27, 2022

#2 WIDE RECEIVERS

Trey Palmer, Isaiah Garcia-Castenada, and Marcus Washington made a pretty good trio to start out the game last week. Garcia-Castenada had over 100 yards receiving. The three of them are going to tear up the field tomorrow and they’ll be a big reason why the Huskers win.

#3 TACKLING

The defense is going to do a much better job of tackling this week than they did in Ireland. Tackling stops the other team from scoring, therefore the Huskers will win. It’s simple math really.

#4 THE LINES

This week the offensive line is going to get more push at the line of scrimmage and Casey Thompson won’t feel rushed. The Husker run game will also get going and we’ll get to see what these running backs can really do.

The defensive line will also get more push at the line of scrimmage. They will be able to put more pressure on North Dakota’s quarterback and even get some sacks.

#5 SPECIAL TEAMS

One improvement we saw last week was from the Husker’s punting and kicking game. (I’m ignoring that “one play”).

This week the rest of the special teams will be on display too. Think running back some kick offs and some punts, perhaps even for a touchdown. Blocked punts and blocked kicks are on the table too.

Husker Special Teams is going to do big things in this game.

I’m thinking something like this:

Joe Walker with the 99 yard kickoff return for a touchdown. 3rd longest in school history! #huskers #gbr #Nebraska pic.twitter.com/tAtZiPcSLm — Daily Husker Touchdowns (@HuskerTDs) May 28, 2022

Settle yourselves in for a good Husker win tomorrow!

Nebraska vs North Dakota Odds

Nebraska is favored by 22.

