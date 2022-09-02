Friday Flakes: I Stand By What I Said — The Season Is Far From Over

Last week I published an article, No, the Northwestern Game is Not a “Must Win.” Click on the link if you didn’t read it.

I thought I was in the minority when I wrote it, but after last Saturday it feels even more so. This is particularly, in my opinion, a result of the bad on-side kick decision. If Northwestern gets the ball at their 20 yard line and runs it 18 straight times (like they did to finish the game) and scores the touchdown then the conversation is different.

Well it’s a little different.

Regardless, we lost and there is still 92% of the season left. The season is far from over.

Now, if the offensive and defensive lines can’t figure things out then it is over for sure.

Applewhite discusses his Husker backs after Week 1 and not staying down after a setback

Bryan Applewhite didn't sleep on the way back home. Granted, he did hit the hay hard on Sunday night after the trip back from Dublin. But his body was going to adjust back quickly anyway, he figured.

Alberts on tickets still left for Husker football games and staying focused amid the noise

The next three Husker home football games are sold out, which will take Nebraska to 385 consecutive. Beyond that, just like the Husker football program itself this season, there's plenty of work to do if the sellout streak will last through this season.

North Dakota expert shares predictions, thoughts on NU home opener - On3

Nebraska hopes to bounce back on Saturday after its second consecutive Week 0 loss. The opponent, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, is coming off a 5-6 campaign in 2021.

Brian Shawn covers North Dakota for Midco Sports and HuskerOnline caught up with him for his thoughts on the Huskers’ home opener.

Thursday nuggets: Huskers wrapping up final prep for home opener - On3 ($)

Here are some quick notes to pass along from what head coach Scott Frost had to say following Nebraska’s practice on Thursday morning…

Thursday Hits: Frost focused on working hard with Husker squad, not outside opinion as home opener approaches

It's not a short week but maybe has felt like one just a bit to the Huskers, who are looking to bounce back at home after the trip to Dublin last week.

Husker head coach Scott Frost said after Thursday's practice he likes how his team has found its footing throughout the week prior to meeting North Dakota at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

