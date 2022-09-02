 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Five Heart Podcast 293: Looking Back at NU-NWtf

By thehooch36
We had to call an audible for this week as Hoss was unable to make the recording. So this week’s Five Heart Podcast includes myself, Jon, and Nate. Naturally, we take a look at the situation in Lincoln following the 31-28 Week Zero loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.

We discuss a wide scope of topics, from the ineffective offensive and defensive lines to the one-dimensional run game and the fucking stupid ill-timed onside kick.

And then there’s post-game and subsequent follow-up press conferences.

At the end of the day, while the path to the destination looked different, it was still the same outcome. a one-possession loss in a winnable game.

We are not who we thought we were. We’re so much worse.

