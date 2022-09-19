Huskers in the NFL Week 2

The second week of the NFL was filled with great games and our former Huskers were right in the thick of things. Whether it was kicking game winners, game clinching plays or even making their first career start there was plenty to see. Here is a look at how each former Husker did in their Week 2 Games.

Husker of the Week

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

It was quite the day for Maher as he not only made both PATs and drilled a 54 yard field goal. But it was his 50 yarder at the end of the game that Maher just squeaked in that gave the Cowboys a much needed win.

Good Game

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

In the words of Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, “Randy was a threat to their quarterback all game long.” Gregory finished with 3 quarterback hurries and had a massive sack that caused a fumble and essentially finished the win off for the Broncos.

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

With an injury to the Cowboys starting left guard, Farniok earned his first career start. To know how good Farniok did, just search his name on twitter. You’ll barely find anything. The fact that nobody is complaining about him tells you everything you need to know. Farniok was excellent as a run blocker helping spring Tony Pollard on a long run early in the game. In pass protection Farniok did get pushed around a couple of times but he didn’t commit any penalties or give up any sacks. Add in that the Cowboys won and it’s all you can ask for a backup making their 1st NFL start.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It doesn’t get much softer than this Jameis Winston roughing call. I was under the impression the Saints were a hard team. pic.twitter.com/JyvrLnRdew — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) September 18, 2022

In what might be the softest roughing the passer call in NFL history, David capped off a strong performance against their division rival Saints with a sack to go with six tackles and another quarterback hurry. The Bucs have struggled against the Saints but got a big victory holding the Saints to only 10 points.

Solid Game

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

As the Raiders primary pass catching back, Abdullah played only 14 total snaps and was targeted just once. However that one target ended up being for 23 yards which was the Raiders second longest play from scrimmage in the game.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

After leaving Week 1’s game with an injury, Collins was back but played in only 47% of the Texans defensive snaps. Collins finished with just one tackle but did have another one taken away because of a holding call. Collins and the rest of the Texans did hold the Broncos to just 6 points going into the 4th quarter before Denver put the game away.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

Burkhead continued his role as the receiving back for the Texans as he ran routes on 49% of the Texans passing plays. Burkhead was targeted three times but finished with just two catches for 9 total yards. The one incompletion was on a deep ball that Houston quarterback Davis Mills threw off target.

Limited Snaps

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

Morgan wasn’t able to make any tackles on special teams but did get three snaps on offense. Cincinnati continued to use Morgan for his blocking in the run game. On one play they had an extra tackle, two tight ends and then Morgan in tight to try and get the first down.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Gifford continues to play his role on special teams, but he did get one snap on defense in the Cowboys win over the Bengals.

JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

Despite the Jaguars cruising to an easy win, we only got to see Domann on special teams where he was unable to register a tackle.

Inactive

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Lamar Jackson, Chicago Bears

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

Practice Squad

Ben Stille, Miami Dolphins

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Devine Ozigbo, Denver Broncos

Austin Allen, New York Giants

Injured Reserve

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Nick Gates, New York Giants