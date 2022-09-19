Corn Flakes: Bad Architecture, Wolf Poop and Jordan Burroughs

I’m reporting from behind enemy lines today, near Columbus, OH and attending a conference for my job. In the past I might have worn a Husker shirt while walking around downtown just to see who noticed.

Now, I didn’t even think to bring one along. And I’m pretty sure no one would have noticed.

Hopefully better days are coming soon.

Have a great week Corn Nation!

Corn Flakes

Jordan Burroughs’ gold at world championships is USA Wrestling record

Jordan Burroughs , after winning another gold in Serbia, is now a seven-time world and Olympic champion, the most in USA Wrestling history.

Nebraska Man Makes World’s Longest Journey by Pumpkin Boat | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

The trip down the Missouri River took some 12 hours

Nebraska Fires Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander - Corn Nation

Because he sucked, that’s why.

Analyzing impact of Erik Chinander firing, Bill Busch taking over as DC

Greg Smith and Steve Marik analyze the impact of Nebraska firing Erik Chinander and naming Bill Busch as DC.

#2 Nebraska Volleyball Impressive in a Sweep of #14 Kentucky - Corn Nation

Nebraska 3 vs Kentucky 0- 27-25, 25-20, 25-16

Kennedi Orr started in the place the injured Nicklin Hames has been starting. Hames is out with an injury. Nebraska used the 6-2 offensive system so A...

Husker Soccer Defeats Gophers to Open Conference Play - University of Nebraska

Lincoln, Neb. – Sami Hauk recorded her second shutout of the season as the Nebraska soccer team (3-3-3, 1-0-0 Big Ten) defeated Minnesota 1-0 in front of 1,456 fans

Sports!

Las Vegas Aces win their first WNBA title, beating Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of Finals; Chelsea Gray named MVP

The Las Vegas Aces are WNBA champions for the first time, beating the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in Game 4 of the Finals. Chelsea Gray was named WNBA Finals MVP.

Troy Aikman Calls UCLA’s Attendance an ’Embarrassment’ - Sports Illustrated

Another poor fan showing at the Rose Bowl had a prominent alum up in arms.

Herm Edwards: Arizona State Fires Head Football Coach - Sports Illustrated

The Sun Devils coach leaves with a 26–20 record after four-plus seasons.

Aaron Judge smashes 58th and 59th HRs, within 2 of Roger Maris' record

The Yankees slugger moved even closer to Roger Maris' historic benchmark.

College football rankings: Big Ten struggles, Kansas shines - Sports Illustrated

Traditional powers like Penn State and USC were on the rise in SI’s top 10, and Georgia continues to dominate.

Buzzer-beater: Runner completes 100-mile race with zero seconds to spare | Reuters

Canada's Zheng Xiao Hui was the 83rd and final endurance runner to finish the gruelling Whistler Alpine Meadows 100-mile race but there were only smiles after he crossed the line to beat the cut-off time with zero seconds to spare.

This goalkeeper went all out to get this fan a defibrillator after she suffered a cardiac arrest



The fan is now in stable condition pic.twitter.com/PsnDkXS2It — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 12, 2022

Reading Makes You Smarter (Not Guaranteed)

Royal Adelaide Show attendees make Clare High School's therapy goat Bazz a hit - ABC News

The friendly and calm Boer goat is a surprise attraction at the Royal Adelaide Show.

The inventor of the scrunchie dies, leaving behind a fabulous fashion legacy : NPR

Rommy Hunt Revson, inventor of the iconic fashion accessory, died at the age of 78 on September 7.

Thai hotel sets Guinness world record with largest Negroni cocktail | Reuters

A hotel in the Thai capital set a Guinness World Record on Monday by stirring up the world's largest Negroni cocktail, with more than 630 litres (1,109 pints) of the bitter Italian drink.

The Weekly Dump

Humans evolved with their microbiomes – like genes, your gut microbes pass from one generation to the next

As early modern humans spread across the globe, their gut microbes genetically changed with them. Understanding the origins of gut microbes could improve understanding of their role in human health.

Constipated scorpions, love at first sight inspire Ig Nobels | AP News

BOSTON (AP) — The sex lives of constipated scorpions, cute ducklings with an innate sense of physics, and a life-size rubber moose may not appear to have much in common, but they all inspired the winners of this year’s Ig Nobels, the prize for comical scientific achievement.

Explorers from northern Minnesota find treasure after sorting 7,000 wolf poops - Twin Cities - Minnesota News

It's like finding a needle in a haystack, or when your cousin swallowed a dime and later got it back.

Then There’s This

Someone shared this on a bad architecture FB group and it’s making me a little nuts pic.twitter.com/q0hEfujT01 — Tara Rose (@RareOats) September 15, 2022

I designed the floor plan for our ranch house. I would have NEVER imagined something with this kind of traffic flow.