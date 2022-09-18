Football Recruiting: Edge Rusher Cam Lenhardt Decommits From Nebraska

I love what Mickey Joseph said in yesterday's postgame presser, but that was a load of horse manure. Our personnel is absolutely awful, particularly on the defensive line. Today, we lost a recruit that would've given us some valuable help at that position.

Cameron Lenhardt, the 4* defensive lineman from IMG Academy, decommitted today after it was announced that Erik Chinander was sent packing. The 6'3 245 pound behemoth is a massive loss for our recruiting class, no ifs ands or buts. I noted in my article a few weeks ago that he was likely to flip in case our season went belly-up. Today he pulled the trigger.

Expect more.

