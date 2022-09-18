Nebraska Fires Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been fired.

Bill Busch will take over coordinating the defense for the rest of the season.

Statement from Nebraska Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph:

Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday that he has relieved Erik Chinander from his position as defensive coordinator. Assistant coach Bill Busch will coordinate the defense for the remainder of the 2022 season. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said. “At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska Football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction and decided Bill Busch will take over as defensive coordinator.”

So.... first head coach Scott Frost.

Now Erik Chinander.

No one should be shocked about either of these things.

Nebraska ranks 128th among 131 FBS teams in total defense, allowing 514 yards allowed per game. The defense gave up 528, 306, 628 (!!!!), and 580 yards to Northwestern, North Dakota, Georgia Southern, and Oklahoma. The Sooners took their foot off the gas six minutes into the third quarter, or that game would have been much, much worse.

Nebraska’s beloved Blackshirt defense has been beyond terrible this season. Poor tackling, players out of position, having difficulty lining up - it’s almost as if they hadn’t been coached at all.

Head coach Mickey Joseph is auditioning for a head coaching position. If he believes Bill Busch can give him better results, then so be it. Nebraska has a bye week this week, then play Indiana on October 1st.

The existing coaching staff will have to work some incredible magic to get anything out of this season. Let’s hope Joseph has a lot of wizard in him.