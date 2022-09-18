One Week of Practice Was Not Enough for Mickey Joseph to Fix Nebraska

This is a bad football.

Unfortunately, Mickey Joseph was not able to magically change that fact with one week of practice.

A 49-14 loss to the one time rival of Oklahoma was not as close as the score indicates. After the opening 32 yard touchdown pass from Casey Thompson to Trey Palmer it was a shutout in every practical sense.

The offensive line is a mess.

The entire defense is a mess.

It’s going to take longer than a week for anybody to clean it up.

Unfortunately a 35 point loss to the Sooners was actually worse than it looks. Oklahoma outgained Nebraska by 253 yards and it could have been 500 as Oklahoma obviously took their foot off the gas in the third quarter.

I was asked by a friend if the result would have been different if Scott Frost was still the head coach. They might have run the ball a little better. They might have run it a little bit more. Nebraska might have scored 21 points instead of 14.

Nothing is going to get cleaned up for Nebraska unless the defense can figure something out. The communication. The fits. The gaps.

Oh, and the tackling.

After the game yesterday there was a statement by safety Myles Farmer which spoke a lot about what Mickey Joseph is up against. “It’s not going to happen overnight,” Farmer said. “We’ve been tagging off for four years.”

Oh. Fantastic.

As I said, this is a bad football team. It’s unlikely that will change this season.

It’s not on Joseph. Ridiculous to believe it is. I’ll get more into that with what I write today. But accountability, as AD Trev Alberts said, is a priority in this program. Joseph is trying to model that for his players. https://t.co/fJtw1GUPCk — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) September 17, 2022

Bullshit. Appreciate the attitude but you don’t fix this in 5 days. https://t.co/DSxZeaxiYv — Dr. Rob Zatechka (@DocTalkSports) September 17, 2022

Myles Farmer says NU tackled in practice more this week, but it’s going to take time to get better. “We’ve been tagging off for four years (in practice).” — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) September 17, 2022

Oklahoma rolled through Nebraska like an International Harvester in a high-yield cornfield. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) September 17, 2022

Would be good to go into the bye week with the momentum of scoring the last touchdown of the game https://t.co/yh2wdlqb85 — Will Compton (@_willcompton) September 17, 2022

Watching Nebraska bottom out, I’m reminded of what Nick Saban has told me multiple times: It’s not the jockeys; it’s the horses. — Lars Anderson (@LarsAnderson71) September 17, 2022