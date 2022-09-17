Postgame Reaction: Nebraska Gets Blasted By Oklahoma 49-14

First, much respect to Oklahoma.

The score could have been much, much worse, and it was nice of Brent Venables and the Sooners to run the play clock down and work on their dive plays for most of the second half.

Nebraska looked good early... for a couple minutes. Three? Four?

And then there’s the constant talk about Urban Meyer.

How does this work?

Do I give my soul to Urban Meyer, then he gives it to Satan, or do I give it to Satan and he credits Urban Meyer’s account?

We are watching Nebraska’s worst offensive line in school history. I don’t blame the players as much as the coaching staff, because it’s clear the coaches haven’t taught linemen the basics of recognizing stunts, or the fronts they’re looking at.

Oklahoma looks like a team that could win the national title. So congrats to you Sooner fans! And good luck!