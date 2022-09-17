Oklahoma Leads Nebraska 35-7 At Half

Oklahoma starts with the ball.

Nebraska gives up a first down, but Luke Reimer sacks OU QB Dillon Gabriel, then our beloved Huskers got a stop on a run and pressure on Gabriel to force an errant throw on 3rd and 12.

Nebraska 7 - 0

Nebraska’s offense came out on fire, moving down the field with relative ease. Casey Thompson was 4-4 for 68 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown pass to Trey Palmer as he got past the Sooner defense.

Anthony Grant had two rushes for 14 yards.

Scoring Drive: 6 plays, 77 yards, 01:57

Oklahoma 7 - 7

Oklahoma starts on the 25. Nebraska’s tackling looked better, as they tackled Marvin Mims twice in a row without giving up additional yardage. Gabriel couldn’t find anyone open except the field as he took off on a scramble on 3rd and 7, scoring 61 yards later.

Scoring Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 01:49

Oklahoma 14 - 7

The two teams traded possessions, then Oklahoma started with favorable field position after a decent Brian Buschini punt is returned to the Oklahoma 37. Nebraska’s defense put pressure on Gabriel, but the Sooners made them pay as Gabriel hit Marvin Mims for 11 yards, then Drake Stoops for 13 yards, and then a touchdown reception to Farooq Jalil for 25 yards.

Scoring Drive: 7 plays, 63 yards, 02:17

Oklahoma 21 - 7

Nebraska’s porous offensive line gives up a sack, forcing a Buschini punt. Mims returned the punt to the Nebraska 23-yard line. Marvin Mims takes a short pass around the right side, appearing to score. On review, the ball is placed at the one yard line.

Marcus Major scored one play later on a dive up the middle.

Scoring Drive: 5 plays, 23 yards, 00:55

Oklahoma 28 - 7

Nebraska’s offense sputtered horribly, taking a 6-yard loss on a shovel pass jet sweep to Trey Palmer, then threw an incomplete pass. On 3rd-and-16, our beloved Huskers ran a delayed draw with Anthony Grant, a sign they didn’t know what else to do.

Buschini boomed another decent punt of 43-yards and Oklahoma started at their own 37. Oklahoma again moved down the field with ease, 63 yards in six plays, taking just 1:55.

The touchdown came on a trick play where Gabriel threw the ball to receiver Brayden Willis, who then threw it to Marcus Major who was wide open. Major easily scored from 24 yards out.

At this point, Oklahoma had 225 total yards of offense, scoring four touchdowns on six possessions.

Scoring Drive: 6 plays, 63 yards, 01:55

Oklahoma 35 - 7

Oklahoma scores easily again after Nebraska’s offensive proves completely ineffective. Our beloved Huskers possibly have the worst offensive line in school history.

The Sooners start on their own 35, then execute plays of 5, 4, 2, 38, and then cap their scoring drive off with a 16-yard run by Eric Gray.

Scoring Drive: 5 plays, 65 yards, 01:10

At the half, Oklahoma has 355 yards of total offense, 190 yards passing, 165 yards rushing. They have 4 sacks against Nebraska for 32 yards, and 8 tackles for loss for 46 yards. They are 5-for-8 on third down.

Nebraska has 148 total yards, 108 passing, 40 rushing. There are five penalties, including three false starts, a chop block, and a holding call, for 40 yards.

It’s not good.