Nebraska Vs. Oklahoma Game Thread

Today is the day we find out if Mickey Joseph has done God’s work in less than a week as head coach of Nebraska Football.

Our “old rival” Oklahoma comes to Lincoln to prove that they are a top ten team. Well, the Huskers may not be the best litmus test to see if you are even a top twenty five team...but you see my point.

This is a game that is close to the hearts of Husker fans. Well, Husker fans over the age of 35 or so...

It’s a battle between the Big Ten and Big 12/SEC. I’m kind of counting OU as an SEC school at this point. Can you even care about OU if you are a Big 12 school? It all starts at 11:00am CST.

After that, it is your usual slate of early season games. I think I’m going to be eyeing the Penn State vs. Auburn game. It could be good, or really bad. Either way, one of those coaches will probably be looking for a new job in 2022 (hint, it’s Harsin)