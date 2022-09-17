 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska Vs. Oklahoma Game Thread

By Patrick L Gerhart
Nebraska v Oklahoma Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Today is the day we find out if Mickey Joseph has done God’s work in less than a week as head coach of Nebraska Football.

Our “old rival” Oklahoma comes to Lincoln to prove that they are a top ten team. Well, the Huskers may not be the best litmus test to see if you are even a top twenty five team...but you see my point.

This is a game that is close to the hearts of Husker fans. Well, Husker fans over the age of 35 or so...

It’s a battle between the Big Ten and Big 12/SEC. I’m kind of counting OU as an SEC school at this point. Can you even care about OU if you are a Big 12 school? It all starts at 11:00am CST.

After that, it is your usual slate of early season games. I think I’m going to be eyeing the Penn State vs. Auburn game. It could be good, or really bad. Either way, one of those coaches will probably be looking for a new job in 2022 (hint, it’s Harsin)

Saturday Morning College Football Schedule

﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Saturday, September 17th
Wofford at Virginia Tech 10:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Cincinnati vs. Miami Ohio 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Georgia at South Carolina 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
LIU at Kent State 11:00 AM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Oklahoma at Nebraska 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 106
Purdue at Syracuse 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Southern Illinois at Northwestern 11:00 AM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Texas State at Baylor 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
UConn at Michigan 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Villanova at Army 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
Western Kentucky at Indiana 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Youngstown State at Kentucky 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Bryant at Brown 11:30 AM NESN+ / espn+ Video
Albany at Fordham 12:00 PM SNY / $espn+ Video
Bucknell at Central Michigan 12:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Princeton at Stetson 12:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Grambling at Jackson State 1:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Old Dominion at Virginia 1:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
South Alabama at UCLA 1:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
California at Notre Dame 1:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV: 105
Howard vs. Morehouse 2:00 PM CNBC / Peacock Video
BYU at Oregon 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 106
Colorado at Minnesota 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
New Mexico State at Wisconsin 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Ole Miss at Georgia Tech 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Penn State at Auburn 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Stony Brook at UMass 2:30 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
William & Mary at Lafayette 2:30 PM NBCSBA / espn+ Video
Kansas at Houston 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Louisiana Monroe at Alabama 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
UT Martin at Boise State 3:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Colorado State at Washington State 4:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Liberty at Wake Forest 4:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Marshall at Bowling Green 4:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Sacramento State at Northern Iowa 4:00 PM NBCSCH+ / espn+ Video / KJZZ (cable)
The Citadel at Mercer 5:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video / Nexstar (cable)
Mississippi State at LSU 5:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Keiser at Lindenwood 6:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Northwestern State at Southern Miss 6:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Texas Tech at NC State 6:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Toledo at Ohio State 6:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Eastern Illinois at Illinois State 6:30 PM MARQ / $espn+ Video
Maine at Boston College 6:30 PM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Michigan State at Washington 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / 4K on DTV: 107
Nevada at Iowa 6:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Pittsburgh at Western Michigan 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
SMU at Maryland 6:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
South Florida at Florida 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
UCF at Florida Atlantic 6:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Louisiana Tech at Clemson 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Montana State at Oregon State 7:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
UTSA at Texas 7:00 PM Longhorn Network / ESPN Video
Miami at Texas A&M 8:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
San Diego State at Utah 9:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Fresno State at USC 9:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Eastern Michigan at Arizona State 10:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
North Dakota State at Arizona 10:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video

