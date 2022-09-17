Nebraska Vs. Oklahoma Game Thread

Today is the day we find out if Mickey Joseph has done God’s work in less than a week as head coach of Nebraska Football.
Our “old rival” Oklahoma comes to Lincoln to prove that they are a top ten team. Well, the Huskers may not be the best litmus test to see if you are even a top twenty five team...but you see my point.
This is a game that is close to the hearts of Husker fans. Well, Husker fans over the age of 35 or so...
It’s a battle between the Big Ten and Big 12/SEC. I’m kind of counting OU as an SEC school at this point. Can you even care about OU if you are a Big 12 school? It all starts at 11:00am CST.
After that, it is your usual slate of early season games. I think I’m going to be eyeing the Penn State vs. Auburn game. It could be good, or really bad. Either way, one of those coaches will probably be looking for a new job in 2022 (hint, it’s Harsin)
Saturday Morning College Football Schedule
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Saturday, September 17th
|Wofford at Virginia Tech
|10:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Cincinnati vs. Miami Ohio
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Georgia at South Carolina
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|LIU at Kent State
|11:00 AM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Oklahoma at Nebraska
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 106
|Purdue at Syracuse
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Southern Illinois at Northwestern
|11:00 AM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Texas State at Baylor
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|UConn at Michigan
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Villanova at Army
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Western Kentucky at Indiana
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Youngstown State at Kentucky
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Bryant at Brown
|11:30 AM
|NESN+ / espn+ Video
|Albany at Fordham
|12:00 PM
|SNY / $espn+ Video
|Bucknell at Central Michigan
|12:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Princeton at Stetson
|12:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Grambling at Jackson State
|1:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Old Dominion at Virginia
|1:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|South Alabama at UCLA
|1:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|California at Notre Dame
|1:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV: 105
|Howard vs. Morehouse
|2:00 PM
|CNBC / Peacock Video
|BYU at Oregon
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 106
|Colorado at Minnesota
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|New Mexico State at Wisconsin
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Penn State at Auburn
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Stony Brook at UMass
|2:30 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|William & Mary at Lafayette
|2:30 PM
|NBCSBA / espn+ Video
|Kansas at Houston
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Louisiana Monroe at Alabama
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|UT Martin at Boise State
|3:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Colorado State at Washington State
|4:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Liberty at Wake Forest
|4:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Marshall at Bowling Green
|4:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Sacramento State at Northern Iowa
|4:00 PM
|NBCSCH+ / espn+ Video / KJZZ (cable)
|The Citadel at Mercer
|5:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video / Nexstar (cable)
|Mississippi State at LSU
|5:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|Keiser at Lindenwood
|6:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Northwestern State at Southern Miss
|6:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Texas Tech at NC State
|6:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Toledo at Ohio State
|6:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Eastern Illinois at Illinois State
|6:30 PM
|MARQ / $espn+ Video
|Maine at Boston College
|6:30 PM
|ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Michigan State at Washington
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / 4K on DTV: 107
|Nevada at Iowa
|6:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Pittsburgh at Western Michigan
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|SMU at Maryland
|6:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|South Florida at Florida
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|UCF at Florida Atlantic
|6:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Louisiana Tech at Clemson
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Montana State at Oregon State
|7:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|UTSA at Texas
|7:00 PM
|Longhorn Network / ESPN Video
|Miami at Texas A&M
|8:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|San Diego State at Utah
|9:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Fresno State at USC
|9:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Eastern Michigan at Arizona State
|10:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|North Dakota State at Arizona
|10:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
Loading comments...