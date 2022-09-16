Friday Night Game Thread

Welcome back one and all to Friday night college football. Did everyone have fun with the Savanah State/Benedict College game last night? It was quite the entertaining game as Benedict pulled off the win handsomely 24-6.

Tonight we have an ACC battle between Florida State and Louisville. The Seminoles come in with a 2-0 record with nice wins over Duquesne and Louisiana State University. Louisville is 1-1. The Cardinals had a tough 31-7 loss to Syracuse to start the season but rebounded last weekend with a 20-14 win over the University of Central Florida.

Mountain West conference play is also happening in the Mountain Time Zone with Air Force taking on Wyoming in Laramie. Air Force seems to have the edge coming into this game with a 2-0 record with Wyoming at 2-1. The Cowboys only loss coming to the University of Illinois during Week Zero.

Also of note is the start of the Ivy league teams play with Harvard taking on Merrimack. The game starts the night on espn+ in historic Harvard Stadium.