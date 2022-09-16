Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Oklahoma

Can you feel it?

There is something in the air in Nebraska. There have been some big changes this week and it’s time for a big Nebraska win.

These are you reasons why it will happen.

#1 NEBRASKA’S COACHING CHANGE

Unless you’ve been off the grid for the past week, you are all well aware that Nebraska fired its head coach, Scott Frost on Sunday. While some may think that this is a reason that Nebraska would lose, I think the opposite. There was something wrong happening with the Nebraska football program and a change had to be made. After nearly a whole week, I’m sure the interim head coach, Mickey Joseph, has everything cleaned up and will coach our Huskers to a victory.

Also, Joseph has a bit of history with Oklahoma:

Here’s the play from 1990 where current Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph broke his leg the last time he faced Oklahoma. I don’t know, might have been a late hit.

#sooners #huskers @SoonerScoop @Eddie_Rado @Josh_Scoop @Sean_Callahan pic.twitter.com/iPC4IJAGGu — Bo Wright (@Bo_Wright) September 13, 2022

A revenge win is happening.

#2 ANTHONY GRANT AND AJAY ALLEN

We all watched Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen try to will this Husker team to a victory with their tough running. These two are the running back duo that Nebraska has been lacking for quite some time. Anthony Grant had his third straight 100 yard rushing game last week. He is the first Husker to rush for 100 yards in each of his first three games since Bobby Reynolds in 1950.

This running back duo is going to put Oklahoma’s tough rushing defense to the test and they will come out victorious.

#3 CASEY THOMPSON

Casey Thompson also put the team on his back last week to try to get Nebraska that win. Last week we saw several more quarterback runs by Thompson and he accounted for three of the Huskers touchdowns. We have seen him keep the Huskers alive with both his arm and his feet this season.

#4 MARQUES BUFORD JR. AND COMPANY

While I know that Marques Buford Jr. has made his mistakes this year, he is a young defensive back who is trying to get it right and he puts his all in each play. Last week he was a bright spot for a defense that didn’t have many with his two interceptions. Expect to see more of that from him and the other Husker defensive back this week against Oklahoma.

#5 DAMMIT OKLAHOMA ITS NEBRASKA’S TURN

This Nebraska Oklahoma rivalry is old and it is fairly even. This weekend Nebraska will be honoring the ‘70 and ‘71 teams who won back-to-back National Championships. One of the most famous games from that ‘71 season was the “Game of the Century” when Nebraska beat Oklahoma in Norman in November of ‘71. This was the beginning of a great Big 8 and then Big 12 rivalry.

Oklahoma currently leads the series 48-36-3. They’ve also won the last two meetings. Obviously, it is time for Nebraska to notch another one in the win column of this rivalry.

Get hyped up now, there’s going to be one hell of a Nebraska victory on Saturday.

Nebraska vs Oklahoma Odds

Oklahoma is favored by 11

Oklahoma is favored by 11