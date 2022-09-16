Five Heart Podcast Ep. 395: A New Hope

Greg, Hoss and I get together for another episode of the Five Heart Podcast.
This week we discuss:
- The Georgia Southern game
- Hoss’ list of requirements for Nebraska’s next head coach
- Hoss’ list of possible candidates
- Hoss confesses fondness for PJ Fleck
- Scott Frost’s firing and some of the rumors
- I get ranty about all these stupid “coach with cheerleader, booster’s wife” rumors because it’s an indication everyone thinks women are stupid. Why do we have such poor attitudes towards women?
- Predictions for the Oklahoma game
We have plenty of comments from users on the live stream. Make sure to join us every week on Wednesday nights!!!!!
