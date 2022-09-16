Five Heart Podcast Ep. 395: A New Hope

Greg, Hoss and I get together for another episode of the Five Heart Podcast.

This week we discuss:

The Georgia Southern game

Hoss’ list of requirements for Nebraska’s next head coach

Hoss’ list of possible candidates

Hoss confesses fondness for PJ Fleck

Scott Frost’s firing and some of the rumors

I get ranty about all these stupid “coach with cheerleader, booster’s wife” rumors because it’s an indication everyone thinks women are stupid. Why do we have such poor attitudes towards women?

Predictions for the Oklahoma game

We have plenty of comments from users on the live stream. Make sure to join us every week on Wednesday nights!!!!!

And go buy a Cobby Corn T-Shirt!!!!