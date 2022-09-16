 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Five Heart Podcast Ep. 395: A New Hope

By Jon Johnston
/ new
Georgia Southern v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Greg, Hoss and I get together for another episode of the Five Heart Podcast.

This week we discuss:

  • The Georgia Southern game
  • Hoss’ list of requirements for Nebraska’s next head coach
  • Hoss’ list of possible candidates
  • Hoss confesses fondness for PJ Fleck
  • Scott Frost’s firing and some of the rumors
  • I get ranty about all these stupid “coach with cheerleader, booster’s wife” rumors because it’s an indication everyone thinks women are stupid. Why do we have such poor attitudes towards women?
  • Predictions for the Oklahoma game

We have plenty of comments from users on the live stream. Make sure to join us every week on Wednesday nights!!!!!

And go buy a Cobby Corn T-Shirt!!!!

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...