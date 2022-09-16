Friday Flakes: Betting Odds for Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach Are Out

Well a set of betting odds from Bookies.com are out for who will be Nebraska’s next head football coach.

Here is the list:

Matt Campbell Iowa State HC: +350 - 22.2%

Lance Leipold Kansas HC: +500 - 16.67%

Mickey Joseph Nebraska Interim HC: +700 - 12.5%

Mark Stoops Kentucky HC: +700 - 12.5%

Luke Fickell Cincinnati HC: +900 - 10%

Bill O’Brien Alabama OC: +1000 - 9.09%

Urban Meyer FOX Sports: +1200 - 7.69%

Matt Rhule Panthers HC: +1500 - 6.25%

Dave Aranda Baylor HC: +2000 - 4.76%

Jim Leonhard Wisconsin DC: +2500 - 3.85%

The Field: +550 - 15.38%

It is not a surprise that Matt Campbell is at the top of the list. A lot of it makes sense. The same is said for Lance Leipold.

What really surprised me was how high Mark Stoops is at this point. I would be extremely surprised if Mark Stoops would be interested in leaving a SEC job with little pressure for the Nebraska.

Luke Fickell is another one that I believe is not coming. He is waiting out for one of the big jobs to come up. Nebraska is not that job.

Roger Federer announces retirement; 20-time Grand Slam champion will play Laver Cup as final event

Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from tennis after next week's Laver Cup, revealing his decision on social media.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," Federer said. "I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

Miami's hope, Nebraska's reset and more lessons for six former CFB powers

Can Miami coach Mario Cristobal, unlike Scott Frost at Nebraska, return his alma mater to the glory days? And what about other once-dominant teams looking to get back on top?

Clemson Tigers DT Bryan Bresee's 15-year-old sister dies of brain cancer

A sister of Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has died of cancer.

Bresee announced Thursday on social media that his sister Ella Bresee had died after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. Ella was 15.

"I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today. Love you forever and always Ella bear," he posted on Instagram.

Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect'

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick won't be buying any TB12 or BRADY gear any time soon.

During his recent appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, Fitzpatrick made it clear he isn't a big fan of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. He recalled multiple instances in which Brady rubbed him the wrong way during their matchups over the years.

Josh Allen wary of 'taking too many hits' as Cam Newton parallels become impossible to ignore

Josh Allen looked every bit an MVP candidate in Week 1's trouncing of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback put his arm on full display in a 297-yard, three-touchdown effort the likes of which even All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey had no answer. The accuracy that has become the hallmark of his development as an NFL quarterback manifest in an 83.9% (26 of 31) completion rate that set a franchise record for a regular-season game.

Big Red Collaborative launches at key moment for NIL at Nebraska

Nebraska football faces an uncertain future after the Cornhuskers fired Scott Frost. But a newly launched collective – dubbed The Big Red Collaborative – hopes to bring some certainty to Nebraska student-athletes on the NIL front.

2023 4-star Parker Friedrichsen sees big changes on latest Nebraska visit - On3

There might not be an out-of-state prospect in the 2023 class that is more familiar with the Nebraska men’s basketball program than Parker Friedrichsen.

50 million people in modern slavery: No justification for ‘fundamental’ human rights abuse | | UN News

The latest Global Estimates of Modern Slavery, published by the International Labour Organization (ILO), International Organization for Migration (IOM) and international human rights group Walk Free, revealed that last year, some 50 million people were living in modern slavery: 28 million in forced labour and 22 million in forced marriages.

25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.

From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities.

Maybe one of the cities of Nebraska makes this list.

You’re Weekly Shel Silverstein Poem

Don The Dragon’s Birthday

Here he comes across the lake.

He’s comin’ for his birthday cake.

Sing “Happy Birthday, Dragon Don,”

And watch him blow the candles...on.