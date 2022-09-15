 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Night College Football Game Thread

Because we love this game

By Patrick L Gerhart
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 08 Savannah State at Miami Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hey folks, welcome back to Thursday night football. Tonight we just have one single game and it is an FCS matchup and it is a beauty.

The Tigers of Savanah will head on over to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the Tigers of Benedict College. A battle of two HBCU’s that will have the night to themselves on ESPNU.

Benedict comes into the game with a 2-0 record on the year. Their first win was a 58-14 blowout of Elizabeth City State University. Their second win was a close 14-0 shutout of Lane College.

Savanah State on the other hand has a 1-1 record. They started the year off with a tough 14-34 loss to Southeastern University. However, the Tigers rebounded well and fought off Edwards Waters for a close win 31-28.

Will I be watching it? Oh, you know I will be! There is nothing better than mid week college football on a cool September night. Who will I be rooting for? Well, the Tigers of course. There is no way I could root for anyone else.

Enjoy!

Thursday Night Schedule

﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Thursday, September 15th
DII: Savannah State at Benedict 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
2014 Palmetto City Classic Rob Thompson/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

