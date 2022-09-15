Week 3: Odds For Every Big Ten Team Including Nebraska!

Welcome to Week 3 of college football!

The slate in week 2 looked like duds, then upsets happened all over the place and the college football flashed back to 2007, when everybody got upset alla the time.

This week?

Some interesting games. Penn State vs Auburn, Nebraska vs Oklahoma (if for nothing more than old times sake, and why are the Sooners only favored by 11?).

Washington vs Michigan State to tell us how far Mel Tucker has taken the Spartans.

Florida State vs Louisville, which is a huge game for the ‘Noles given how badly they’ve fallen on hard times lately.

Texas A&M is only favored by 6 over Miami. Woooooo JIMBO and his $97M buyout if they lose!

Then there’s Iowa. Favored by 23? Can they score 23 points in a game?

Friday Night - 6:30 PM

Florida State vs Louisville

Florida State favored by 2.5 - OU is 57

Saturday

11:00 AM

Oklahoma at Nebraska - Fox

Oklahoma favored by 11 - OU is 66

Purdue at Syracuse - ESPN2

Syracuse favored by 1.5 - OU 60

Southern Illinois at Northwestern - BTN (alternate)

No odds available.

UConn at Michigan - ABC

Western Kentucky at Indiana - BTN

Indiana favored by 6.5 - OU is 62.5

1:00 PM

Rutgers at Temple - ESPN+

No odds available.

2:30 PM

Colorado at Minnesota - ESPN2

Minnesota favored by 28 - OU is 47

New Mexico State at Wisconsin - BTN

Wisconsin favored by 37 - OU is 46

Penn State at Auburn - CBS

Penn State favored by 3 - OU is 47.5

6:00 PM

Toledo at Ohio State - Fox

Ohio State favored by 32 - OU is 62

6:30 PM

Nevada at Iowa - BTN

Iowa is favored by 23 - OU is 39

Michigan State at Washington - ABC

Washington favored by 3 - OU is 56.5

SMU at Maryland - FS1

Maryland favored by 2.5 - OU is 74

