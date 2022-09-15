Nebraska Huskers React: More Big 8 opponents wanted

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The latest round of Reacts polling is out and the outlook has taken a positive turn in this week’s results compared to the last. An almost super majority of fans now believe the team is better off in its likelihood to become bowl eligible following Scott Frost’s firing. That is a 33-point swing from just a few weeks ago.

As for Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph, a super-majority of fans are in favor of giving the former Nebraska player a legitimate shot at removing the interim tag. 69-percent of fans believe Athletic Director Trev Alberts should use the team’s performance in the remaining nine games of the season as consideration for retaining Joseph permanently in the role.

Finally, Nebraska fans say damned the torpedoes and financial gains of scheduling at least two Group of Five and FCS opponents each year in the non-conference season. Despite the hit it would result in home ticket sales by not always having at least seven home games and the increased difficulty in bowl eligibility chances each year, Husker fans miss the old foes of the Big 8 days. By an absolutely overwhelming majority, they want to see two teams from the old Big 8 on the schedule for the non-conference every year. Even if those teams have moved onto the Pac-12 or SEC, teams like Missouri, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Oklahoma are wanted on the schedule in greater numbers and frequency.

Perhaps just a little more into the depressing pile for Nebraska fans in the wake of the loss to Georgia Southern, nationally almost no SB Nation fans were surprised by the Huskers’ loss this past week. Certainly the others were more noteworthy, but just four percent found it surprising in the end.

By the way, Texas iS BaK [sic] and you can book it! At least, the Longhorns sure gave the Crimson Tide quite the scare at any rate and SB Nation voters took note.

Speaking of upsets, Michigan Wolverines fans are excited for their favorite non-conference opponent getting selected for ESPN College GameDay this week!

Finally, nobody nationally seems excited about Oklahoma-Nebraska. The Miami-Texas A&M game got top pick, with BYU at Oregon 10-points behind, and two Big Ten road games in close proximity for the final two picks. Speaking of those road games, if anybody has recommendations for must see things to do in Seattle, please feel free to let me know in the comments as I am heading that way myself in a few hours for the game and it’s my first time visiting.

