Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: How to watch Week 3 matchup

The Nebraska Cornhuskers enter a new era as Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph takes the reins heading into a matchup in a once storied rivalry as the Oklahoma Sooners come to Lincoln for the first time in 13 seasons. The old conference foes of almost a century will square off again in Memorial Stadium as the premiere FOX Big Noon Kickoff game and the pregame network show of the same name using Lincoln as the host venue as well.

Oklahoma comes into today’s matchup ranked No. 6 in both the AP and Coaches Poll. OU sports a 2-0 record following a 33-3 victory over the Kent State Flashes on Saturday evening in Norman. The Sooners outscored opponents by a combined score of 78-16. Oklahoma’s defense allows just 8.0 points and 305.5 yards per game, while the offense has passed for 264.5 yards per contest. Brent Venables is in his first season as the Sooners’ head coach after spending the previous 10 seasons as Clemson’s defensive coordinator.

Nebraska enters the matchup with a 1-2 record having most recently lost to Georgia Southern.

Date/Time: September 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CT

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458

Surface: FieldTurf

Series Record: Oklahoma leads 46-38-3

Series in Lincoln: Nebraska leads 22-18-2

Last Meeting: Sept. 18, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16

Win Streak: Oklahoma, Two games

TV: The game will be televised on FOX with play-by-play by Gus Johnson, analyst Joel Klatt, and sidelines Jenny Taft. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, and Jessica Coody. Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Brenden Stai, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for 79 degrees with low chances of rain. Precipitation is likelier in the morning during the pregame shows. Temps will climb quickly as it is predicted to be around 91 by the time the game ends.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook Oklahoma is an 11-point favorite with the Over/Under set at 66.5.

Trivia

Nebraska and Oklahoma met for 71 consecutive seasons from 1927 to 1997 before the streak was snapped in 1998.

Nebraska was 16-3-3 in the first 22 games in the series, including 11 shutouts, before Oklahoma went 22-4 from 1943 to 1968. The series has been nearly even since 1969, with Oklahoma holding a slim 20-18 edge.

Since the AP poll began in 1936, the NU-OU matchup has featured at least one ranked team in 62 of 72 games, including Oklahoma’s No. 6 ranking this season. Both teams have been ranked in 24 of the meetings.

Brent Venables praises the loyalty of #Huskers fans, notably the sellout streak at Memorial Stadium.



His reaction to learning the actual number of games sold out is priceless. pic.twitter.com/vmjlrr4K81 — Matt Foster KETV (@MattFosterTV) September 13, 2022

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.