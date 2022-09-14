Wednesday Flakes Brings You Relief

It has been a busy few days. September is just getting settled and the Huskers have a new coach roaming the sidelines. Mickey is technically an interim. I have never liked that term because I have never thought it gave enough respect to the leader of these young men. It is too important of a job to cheapen it. That doesn’t matter if you are coaching at Nebraska or Iowa Western CC. Interim just does not work for me. Mickey is our head coach until Trev decides otherwise and he deserves that respect.

This Saturday Nebraska also plays Oklahoma. The current situation is not exactly what we wanted or were planning on going into this game but these are the cards we are dealt. Hopefully the coaching staff can focus the team enough to just maybe pull of a win against a top ten team.

Until then, I recommend sitting back and relaxing until Saturday. This fanbase has been through a lot and there will be a lot of noise regarding the football team for the foreseeable future. Just ignore it and enjoy a Husker Saturday for what it is. Root on the Big Red and when the game is over, go back to your lives.

It may not be what we are use to or what we want, but it may be the healthiest for us. Enjoy the day and the game for what it is and nothing more.

Oh yeah, there’s a video at the bottom on what would happen if we detonated all the nuclear bombs on earth at once so enjoy that.

