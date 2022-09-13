Nebraska Football: Mike Cassano Promoted To Wide Receivers Coach

New Nebraska head football coach Mickey Joseph made one change in his staff. He replaced himself as he promoted Offensive Analyst Mike Cassano to Wide Receivers Coach.

Offensive Analyst Mike Cassano has been promoted to the position of Wide Receivers Coach.@CoachCazz /// #GBR pic.twitter.com/hfxPNzajOR — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 13, 2022

If you’re like me, you’re wondering who this guy is.

According to Huskers.com, Mike Cassano is in his fifth season at Nebraska, and his 7th straight year on Scott Frost’s staff. Cassano has been an offensive analyst for the past four seasons.

If you’re wondering, “Does this guy have any experience as a wide receivers coach?”

Cassano went to UCF (where Frost coached previous to Nebraska, just in case you’ve been under a log and were recently freed) from UMass, where he was the passimg game coordinator and wide receivers coach. He coached under Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, where they won a FCS National title in 1998.

Basically, he’s been around for a while. Now he gets a promotion at Nebraska. This means he can be an “on the field” coach while the games are happening.

If you’re wondering why Joseph hasn’t fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander... well, someone has to coordinate the defense. And perhaps Chinander’s defense will play better now that Scott Frost is gone.

We’ll get the chance to see what is basically a new team against Oklahoma this weekend. They might be the same players, but with a whole new attitude.

So give everybody a chance from here on out.

GO BIG RED!