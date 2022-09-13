Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Is Trev Alberts A Traitor?

Todd and I do our Monday night show live as always on Monday night’s at 7:30 pm central.

I start by asking Todd a mystery question (one he did not know was coming before the show), which was “Is Trev Alberts A Traitor?”

The reason for the question... well, you can watch the beginning of the show and find out.

We discuss:

The Georgia Southern game

Trev Alberts’ press conference

Scott Frost’s firing

Our List of Possible Next Coaches For Nebraska

The Oklahoma Game

Volleyball - vs Stanford Tomorrow Night

And Todd waxes on about how good looking Trev Alberts is.

As always, we take comments from the listeners/watchers.

So go get a Cobby Corn T-shirt. We’re starting small and we’ll expand offerings as time goes on.