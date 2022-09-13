Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Is Trev Alberts A Traitor?

Todd and I do our Monday night show live as always on Monday night’s at 7:30 pm central.
I start by asking Todd a mystery question (one he did not know was coming before the show), which was “Is Trev Alberts A Traitor?”
The reason for the question... well, you can watch the beginning of the show and find out.
We discuss:
- The Georgia Southern game
- Trev Alberts’ press conference
- Scott Frost’s firing
- Our List of Possible Next Coaches For Nebraska
- The Oklahoma Game
- Volleyball - vs Stanford Tomorrow Night
And Todd waxes on about how good looking Trev Alberts is.
As always, we take comments from the listeners/watchers.
And OH! There’s a Corn Nation T-Shirt Store!
So go get a Cobby Corn T-shirt. We’re starting small and we’ll expand offerings as time goes on.
