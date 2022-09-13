Plain Old Corn Flakes: Let’s Be Better Fans

I know being a Nebraska football fan lately has been pretty painful. I know that as fans we get tired of getting our hearts broken and coming up short again and again. But we have to be better. It was so disappointing and embarrassing to hear that fans were throwing water bottles on to the field after the game. Come on Husker fans we are better than that.

On another news front, it seems that the Michigan State University Board of Trustees has been in talks with the MSU President, Samuel Stanley about his employment. This is after he removed the MSU Broad College of Business Dean. Here is a little more information:

Michigan State University board in contract discussions with school president - mlive.com

Now here are your standard, regular, plain old corn flakes.

Nebraska

Huskers Finish Day One at KU - University of Nebraska

The Huskers kicked off their season with a tournament hosted by the University of Kansas at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Sunday.

Doc’s Diagnosis: What a Difference a Step Makes - All Huskers

Dr. Rob Zatechka draws up Casey Thompson’s touchdown pass in Nebraska's game against Georgia Southern

Nebraska Football: Huskers' coaching search reportedly started weeks ago

While Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost has only been unemployed for a day, one opposing AD claims he was contacted about his coach weeks ago.

Nebraska (and Kaitlyn Hord) try to end losing streaks against Stanford in top-10 matchup | Volleyball | journalstar.com

Stanford won back-to-back national championships, then had a couple of down years. Now, the Cardinal is back and ready to square off in Lincoln.

I cannot believe that Creighton didn’t move up a little bit after that battle with the Huskers last week.

Nebraska and Creighton hold steady in volleyball Top 25 poll | Creighton | omaha.com

Nebraska and Creighton held steady in the latest AVCA Top 25 poll after a hectic week for both teams that included a five-set thriller at CHI Center in Omaha.

Huskers Open with Record Day in NOLA - University of Nebraska

New Orleans - Kelli Ann Strand tied the Nebraska freshman record with an opening-round 67 (-5), before smashing the same record with a second-round 65 (-7) to storm

Elsewhere

Anthony Edwards uses anti-gay words, Timberwolves share weak statement - Outsports

Anthony Edwards chose to share his unfortunate use of ‘queer’ with hundreds of thousands of followers then apologized.

Relinquishing playcalling duties something Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher could 'evaluate' if struggles continue

After a woeful offensive performance in a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State -- one of biggest upsets in Texas A&M history -- Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said relinquishing playcalling duties is something he could 'evaluate' should the troubles continue.

Seahawks Crowd Reacts to Russell Wilson’s ‘MNF’ Return (Video) - Sports Illustrated

The Broncos star stepped into Lumen Field Monday night for the first time in his 11-year career as an opponent.

Family of young DUI victim 'outraged' over proposed plea deal for ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid

As part of the deal, prosecutors in Missouri will seek no more than four years in prison for Reid. But the victim's family issued a statement saying they hope he receives the maximum seven-year sentence.

6 takeaways from the weekend in college football - Deseret News

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season was arguably the sport at its finest