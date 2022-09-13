Big Ten Rankings - Week 3

The Big Ten has a handful of upsets to make some changes this week in our rankings. However, the general dynamic of the hierarchy has stayed roughly the same. Most movement has happened in the lower half of the conference while the upper half beat up on hapless non conference opponents.

It’s still early in the season so it is hard to tell how some of these teams will end up. Expect some major movement by October as the conference season starts up.

1. Ohio State (2-0 & 0-0 Big Ten) - Beat Arkansas State 45-12

The Buckeyes best win of the year was a squeaker to the former top ten ranked Notre Dame who got beat by five points to an unranked Marshall. People are making a big deal out of it. Try not to read too much into it. The season is still young and this team is still good.

2. Michigan (2-0 & 0-0 Big Ten) - Beat Hawaii 56-10

Hawaii is probably the worst team in the FBS so good on you Michigan. Looks like JJ McCarthy is going to be the QB for the Wolverines moving forward. Next up is UCONN where they can finish out their non conference schedule with another probable blowout win.

4. Michigan State (2-0 & 0-0 Big Ten) Beat Akron 52-0

Yawn.....

5. Penn State (2-0 & 1-0 Big Ten ) Beat Ohio 46-10

Yawn.....

8. Minnesota (2-0 & 0-0 Big Ten) Beat Western Illinois 62-10

The Golden Gophers are looking more and more like the cream of the crop in the Big Ten West with roughly everyone else stinking up the place.

6. Iowa (1-1 & 0-0 Big Ten) Lost to Iowa State 7-10

¡El Assico! finally had a new winner this year. Congrats to the possible next head coach of Nebraska Matt Campbell on beating Iowa. Something the past two Nebraska coaches could not accomplish.

3. Wisconsin (1-1 & 0-0 Big Ten) Lost to Washington State 14-17

Oooof...Wazzu did something that Nebraska hasn’t done since the Obama administration. Beat Wisconsin. The Badgers should go back to their winning ways this week as they take on New Mexico State.

9. Maryland (2-0 & 0-0 Big Ten) Beat Charlotte 56-21

Still have yet to see Maryland play. Good for them beating up on a winless Charlotte. They should be tested this week when they take on 2-0 SMU.

10. Rutgers (2-0 & 0-0 Big Ten) Beat Wagner 66-7

Rutgers is 2-0 with wins over two very bad opponents. However, wins count towards bowl eligibility and Rutgers may just be good enough to pull that off this year.

11. Indiana (2-0 & 1-0 Big Ten) Beat Idaho 35-22

Idaho stinks. Good on Allen for being 2-0 as I highly doubt they will have a winning record at the end of the season.

12. Purdue (1-1 & 0-1 Big Ten) Beat Indiana State 56-0

Indiana State stinks.

14. Illinois (2-1 & 0-1 Big Ten) Beat Virginia 24-3

I feel like Illinois might just be that team to get themselves out of the basement this year. There is just something about Bret now that I think will work in Champaign. Don’t quote me but feel free to quote me...

7. Northwestern (1-1 & 1-0 Big Ten) Lost to Duke 23-31

Okay, the Wildcats are not as good as we thought. This is also their third straight loss to Duke.

13. Nebraska (1-2 & 0-1 Big Ten) Lost to Georgia Southern 42-45

Godspeed Mikey.