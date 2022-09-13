 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 2 Cobs: Sun Belt Shockers, An Announcing Blunder and a Shoe on the Field

Local Nebraska team makes the list yet again

By Nathaniel Perlow
Georgia Southern v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

It’s time to scream and raise our fists into the air. Another week of cob nominations are here.

Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish ran out of luck against the Thundering Herd. This pick-6 sealed the deal.

Texas A&M

Appalachian State went to College Station and pulled off the unthinkable.

Eastern Kentucky

What kind of play was this? Thankfully it didn’t cost Eastern Kentucky the win.

Nebraska defense

Giving up 642 yards to Georgia Southern which leads to your head coach being fired gets you an automatic cob.

Arizona Quarterback Jayden de Laura

What a chaotic way to end a play.

Jay Feely

He messed up the field goal call really bad.

We have an crazy selection of cob nominations for Week 2 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week Two?

view results
  • 3%
    Notre Dame
    (1 vote)
  • 3%
    Texas A&M
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Eastern Kentucky
    (0 votes)
  • 54%
    Nebraska defense
    (18 votes)
  • 0%
    Jayden de Laura
    (0 votes)
  • 39%
    Jay Feely
    (13 votes)
33 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

Holy Cross Crusaders Hail Mary

Another wild finish for Oregon State

West Virginia fans doing their best imitation of Tennessee fans.

Drugs are bad...m’kay

Why is he being secretive about it?

Meanwhile in the NFL...

