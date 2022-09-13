Week 2 Cobs: Sun Belt Shockers, An Announcing Blunder and a Shoe on the Field

It’s time to scream and raise our fists into the air. Another week of cob nominations are here.

Nebraska 42, Georgia Southern 38. 3:05 left. pic.twitter.com/NsOG3NU01S — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 11, 2022

Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish ran out of luck against the Thundering Herd. This pick-6 sealed the deal.

Texas A&M

Appalachian State went to College Station and pulled off the unthinkable.

Relive a memorable trip to College Station for @AppState_FB, as the Mountaineers take down No. 6/6 Texas A&M, 17-14. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/vQizzW4LMt — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) September 11, 2022

Eastern Kentucky

What kind of play was this? Thankfully it didn’t cost Eastern Kentucky the win.

Imagine thinking "football is back" today with the NFL when this happened yesterday. pic.twitter.com/m908wmA1sN — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 11, 2022

Nebraska defense

Giving up 642 yards to Georgia Southern which leads to your head coach being fired gets you an automatic cob.

Arizona Quarterback Jayden de Laura

What a chaotic way to end a play.

This might be the most chaotic play of the day pic.twitter.com/88obmbKvon — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2022

Jay Feely

He messed up the field goal call really bad.

That time when Jay Feely lost all touch with reality while announcing a game pic.twitter.com/QeyDmuRbjY — Stuckey (@Stuckey2) September 10, 2022

We have an crazy selection of cob nominations for Week 2 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

BONUS

Holy Cross Crusaders Hail Mary

Buffalo loses on Holy Cross hail mary: pic.twitter.com/ZscnMtNmf0 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 11, 2022

Another wild finish for Oregon State

Oregon State goes for the win and gets it on the final play of the game pic.twitter.com/zNCyQRtT1e — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 11, 2022

West Virginia fans doing their best imitation of Tennessee fans.

SHOE ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/f1uEWf1BCV — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 11, 2022

Drugs are bad...m’kay

Man this had me rolling dude just took a brisk walk to the 10 in the middle of the game pic.twitter.com/utcV0Ec0a7 — Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) September 11, 2022

Why is he being secretive about it?

Meanwhile in the NFL...