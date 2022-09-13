Week 2 Cobs: Sun Belt Shockers, An Announcing Blunder and a Shoe on the Field

It’s time to scream and raise our fists into the air. Another week of cob nominations are here.
Nebraska 42, Georgia Southern 38. 3:05 left. pic.twitter.com/NsOG3NU01S— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 11, 2022
Notre Dame
The Fighting Irish ran out of luck against the Thundering Herd. This pick-6 sealed the deal.
PICK SIX FOR MARSHALL pic.twitter.com/Fjkq3PPZiU— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) September 10, 2022
Texas A&M
Appalachian State went to College Station and pulled off the unthinkable.
.— Sun Belt (@SunBelt) September 11, 2022
Relive a memorable trip to College Station for @AppState_FB, as the Mountaineers take down No. 6/6 Texas A&M, 17-14. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/vQizzW4LMt
Eastern Kentucky
What kind of play was this? Thankfully it didn’t cost Eastern Kentucky the win.
Imagine thinking "football is back" today with the NFL when this happened yesterday. pic.twitter.com/m908wmA1sN— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 11, 2022
Nebraska defense
Giving up 642 yards to Georgia Southern which leads to your head coach being fired gets you an automatic cob.
As called by @GSEaglesVoice & heard on the @varsity app: pic.twitter.com/day67DNcLT— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 11, 2022
Arizona Quarterback Jayden de Laura
What a chaotic way to end a play.
This might be the most chaotic play of the day pic.twitter.com/88obmbKvon— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2022
Jay Feely
He messed up the field goal call really bad.
That time when Jay Feely lost all touch with reality while announcing a game pic.twitter.com/QeyDmuRbjY— Stuckey (@Stuckey2) September 10, 2022
We have an crazy selection of cob nominations for Week 2 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week Two?
-
3%
Notre Dame
-
3%
Texas A&M
-
0%
Eastern Kentucky
-
54%
Nebraska defense
-
0%
Jayden de Laura
-
39%
Jay Feely
BONUS
Holy Cross Crusaders Hail Mary
Buffalo loses on Holy Cross hail mary: pic.twitter.com/ZscnMtNmf0— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 11, 2022
Another wild finish for Oregon State
Oregon State goes for the win and gets it on the final play of the game pic.twitter.com/zNCyQRtT1e— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 11, 2022
West Virginia fans doing their best imitation of Tennessee fans.
SHOE ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/f1uEWf1BCV— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 11, 2022
Drugs are bad...m’kay
Man this had me rolling dude just took a brisk walk to the 10 in the middle of the game pic.twitter.com/utcV0Ec0a7— Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) September 11, 2022
Why is he being secretive about it?
ok guy pic.twitter.com/bs5e2gwzBX— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 10, 2022
Meanwhile in the NFL...
From team official: These were not INSIDE the stadium. Instead, they were being sold at a truck just outside it https://t.co/DoXPlXEbIJ— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 11, 2022
Loading comments...