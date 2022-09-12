Nebraska Reacts Survey: Non-Conference Schedules and Bowl Games

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The big news this week is obviously Scott Frost being relieved of his duties as head coach of the Nebraska football program. However, also this week is a rekindled rivalry week as the Oklahoma Sooners return to Lincoln for the first time since since 2009.

With these factors in mind, Corn Nation reacts wants to know your thoughts on the Huskers as the season begins somewhat anew this week.

Do you think Nebraska is more likely to attain bowl eligibility this season now that Mickey Joseph is in charge as Interim Head Coach? Should he get a serious look at taking away that interim tag by Athletic Director Trev Alberts?

What about old foes from the Big 8 days? Would you rather see more frequent matchups against former Big 8 teams no matter their current league affiliations even if it means a loss in revenue for home ticket sales due to fewer home games and a tougher path to bowl eligibility by removing a theoretically weaker Group of Five or FCS opponent from future non-conference schedules?