Huskers in the NFL Week 1

The NFL opened up this weekend and as usual we have a number of Huskers on NFL rosters. While we don’t have many playing in significant roles there are still plenty of former Huskers playing key reserve roles or making their NFL debuts. Here is a look at how each former Husker did on Sunday in their NFL games.

Good Game

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Playing a huge role in the Buccaneers defense, David helped a unit that shut down the Cowboys offense holding them to only 3 total points. David had the second most tackles for the Bucs but included a tackle for loss and a pass defended. It was a typical Lavonte David game.

Solid Game

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Nice block by Jack Stoll pic.twitter.com/hYNbiuX1zN — DIE-HARD Fans (@Eaglesfans9) September 11, 2022

Stoll is the second tight end for the Eagles and a huge part of their rushing attack. And in his second year Stoll picked up right where he left off with some big blocks. His highlight was him burying the Lions defensive back as he pulled across the formation.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

A fast start for Collins he had two tackles on the Colts second drive including a nice play where he made a tackle preventing Jonthan Taylor from cutting it back. However an injury limited his playing time as Collins finished with four tackles and a batted down pass.

Rough Game

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

A scary sight for Carter as he suffered a head injury on a special teams play that left him motionless. Carter was able to leave the field under his own power which was great to see. Hopefully Carter is ok and is able to get back to playing soon.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

Despite all the hype around rookie Dameon Pierce, it was Burkhead who saw the most action in the Texans backfield playing 71% of the snaps and leading the team in rushing attempts and second in receptions. But Burkhead only finished with 70 total yards.

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

An injury to Connor McGovern allowed Farniok to enter the game late in the 3rd quarter. Farniok had some positive moments as a run blocker but also had a couple of bad reps as a pass protector getting beat by Shaq Barrett.

Limited Snaps

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

While Morgan only played 5 offensive snaps, he did see action in some crucial situations for the Bengals in their loss to the Steelers. Morgan ended up spending most of his time on special teams and finished with two tackles.

Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans

After a year with the Giants, Kalu returned to the Titans where he enjoyed the best years of his NFL career. Kalu played mainly on special teams but did get 13 snaps on defense when the Titans went to their dime. Kalu had one tackle where he pushed the receiver out of bounds after a 16 yard catch.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

Now with the Raiders, Abdullah had a quiet day only playing a handful of snaps and was targeted once on a deep pass that fell incomplete.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Gifford continues to have a key role on the Cowboys special teams as he played in 96% of their special teams snaps. Gifford finished with a single tackle on a punt during the third quarter.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

As expected, Jurgens played only on special teams while he’s sitting behind Jason Kelce and getting ready to start in year two.

Lamar Jackson, Chicago Bears

Jackson played only special teams snaps in the Bears win over the 49ers in the downpour.

JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

In his first game action of his NFL career Domann played only on special teams for the Colts as they tied the Texans.

Inactive

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

Practice Squad

Ben Stille, Miami Dolphins

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Devine Ozigbo, Denver Broncos

Austin Allen, New York Giants

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

Injured Reserve

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Nick Gates, New York Giants