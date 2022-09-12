Frostless Flakes: A[nother] New Era In Husker Football Is About To Start

This wasn’t how any of us wanted the 2022 football season to go. But here we are, cheering for a team that is [again] trying to remake itself into a winning image.

Back in 2018, I was very optimistic. It was hard not to be. There was really only one obvious phone call for Bill Moos to make after he dismissed Mike Riley. Scott Frost’s coaching trajectory was a steep angle upward to that point. He clearly cared about returning home and building a winner.

Sometimes, caring isn’t enough.

Sometimes, caring is too much.

I’m not sure which of the above statements fits the situation, but I will say this about Frost. He may have been a boastful, brash jerk at times (~”I hope the Big Ten adjusts to us”) and he made some boneheaded decisions as head coach (onside kick only being the latest). But, I will never question how much he wanted Husker football to be good great again. Some internet warriors accuse him of tanking to get a bigger buyout. Other internet psychologists say he wanted to pay fans back for booing him way back when he was “struggling” at quarterback in 1997.

Don’t you wish we could have “struggles” like that now?

Scott Frost cared, and probably still cares, more about Husker football than most of us combined. If a team takes on the personality of a head coach, take note of how hard our current Huskers play despite the losses and the negativity. They care. They play hard. They make mistakes and end up out-of-position, but you don’t see Huskers giving up.

So, thank you coach for leading Nebraska to a natty in 97. Thank you for answering the call when your alma matter asked you to come home and the stars all seemed aligned for a straight shot back to greatness.

This relationship looked like a match made in heaven, but it went to hell in a handbasket pretty fast. Trev Alberts’ decision is absolutely the right one. It was time, beyond time, to move on for this program. I don’t know what the future holds for Husker football, but now we find ourselves awaiting to see what our next leader will bring.

Husker football is dead.

Long live Husker football.

Corn Flakes

This place will always be bigger than one person Trev Alberts addresses the media after firing Scott Frost

Eagles Efficient in Embarrassing Huskers - All Huskers

Nebraska defense blasted in a Southern shootout

Scott Frost fired as head coach of Huskers

Scott Frost will no longer serve as the head coach of the Huskers Football Team.

Nebraska after Scott Frost: Huskers coaching job pluses, minuses and candidates - The Athletic ($)

Nebraska AD Trev Alberts fired Scott Frost on Sunday. What are reasonable expectations for the Huskers? Who could be candidates?

Husker Soccer Ties Trojans 1-1 - University of Nebraska

Lincoln, Neb. – Behind her fourth career goal, Abbey Schwarz and the Nebraska soccer team (2-3-3) earned their second tie in a row with a 1-1 finish on Sunday afternoon

Husker Baseball Announces Fall Exhibitions - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska baseball program released its 2022 fall schedule on Friday, which includes a pair of road exhibitions.

Husker Volleyball sweeps the beach to move to 7-0

The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team won its seventh match in a row to start the season with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-14 sweep of Long Beach State on Saturday in front of 8,182 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Nebraska Cornhuskers fire football coach Scott Frost after starting season 1-2

Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost on Sunday, a day after the Cornhuskers’ 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.

Why are some people mosquito magnets and others unbothered? A medical entomologist points to metabolism, body odor and mindset

Mosquitoes can track down potential hosts using the CO2 released by humans’ metabolic processes, a medical entomologist explains.

Woman Pairs a British Village Named ‘Dull’ with Oregon Town Called ‘Boring’–Making Both More Exciting

Dull has seen a surge in visitor numbers since 2012 and even had tourists from Boring come to celebrate the match.

