Nebraska Has Fired Scott Frost

Nebraska has fired head coach Scott Frost. Assistant head coach Mickey Joseph has been named interim head coach.

Frost was regarded as the savior of the program when he was hired in 2018, but made no headway in resurrecting a moribund Nebraska football program. He finished with a 16-31 record, including a 10-26 record in one-score games.

Here is the statement from Athletic Director Trev Alberts:

Statement from Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts: “Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication. “After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position. Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.”

Frost finished his fourth season in 2021 with a 3-9 record, losing almost every game by one score and some in the most horrific ways possible. Thinking of you, 2021 Michigan State game. He took a pay cut, and a reduced buyout which didn’t go into effect until October 1st, but apparently he was fired anyway.

He fired his entire offensive staff, which included former Husker offensive line coach Greg Austin, and brought in Mark Whipple as offensive coordinator.

Nebraska brought in a host of portal transfer players, some of which have made a positive impact on the 2022 season, quarterback Casey Thompson, running back Anthony Grant, receivers Trey Palmer, Marcus Washington and punter Brian Buschini amongst them.

Scott Frost leaves Nebraska as one of the worst coaches in school history. There was so much excitement when he was hired in 2018, and many fans believed he was the only person who could resurrect the program.

Personally, I’m surprised they did this now. I thought they’d wait for the buyout to drop, or for Frost to make it further into the season. I am not unhappy about his firing, but I am disappointed he wasn’t the coach we all wanted.

Perhaps the team will rally around interim head coach Mickey Joseph and win some games. It’d be nice.

Nebraska football goes forward without Frost. We at CN wish him the best of luck.