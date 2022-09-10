Nebraska vs Georgia Southern: The Game Thread!

Here we go!

Date/Time: September 10, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. CDT

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458

Surface: FieldTurf

Series Record: First meeting all-time

TV: The game will be televised on FS1 with play-by-play by Noah Eagle and analyst Mark Helfrich. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, and Jessica Coody. Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Brenden Stai, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for 64 degrees. There is a 63 percent chance of rain predicted with winds around 12 mph.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook Nebraska is a 23.5-point favorite with the Over/Under set at 62.5.