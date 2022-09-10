Saturday Morning College Football Game Thread

Woohoo! I hope you folks enjoyed your Friday night fun because we have a hum dinger of an opener for you today.
The BIG game today starts at 11am on FOX with the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Longhorns of Texas.
Is Texas back or is this really just another Alabama death war machine that Saban builds every few years that will lay death and destruction to the burnt orange faithful in Austin? We will find out relatively early this fine Saturday morning.
If you hate both these team enough then there are plenty of other games to wet your pallet before the Huskers play later on today at 6:30pm.
Duke vs. Northwestern should be fun? Yeah, battle of the smart kids!
Or maybe Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt. More smart kids battling each other!
There is plenty for everyone today. No matter what your tastes are. So, sit back and relax. Grab a morning beer and chill on this fine Week 2 of college football.
Saturday Morning Schedule
|Game
|Time CT
|Network
|Saturday, September 10th (Printable schedule w/ DirecTV Channels)
|Alabama at Texas
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K: DTV 106
|Arkansas State at Ohio State
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Duke at Northwestern
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Missouri at Kansas State
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|North Carolina at Georgia State
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Ohio at Penn State
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|South Carolina at Arkansas
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Southern Miss at Miami
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|UTSA at Army
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network: 611
|Western Illinois at Minnesota
|11:00 AM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Charleston Southern at NC State
|11:30 AM
|ESPN Extra / ACC RSN / espn3 Video
|Fordham at Monmouth
|12:00 PM
|SNY / Flo Video
|Southern Utah at Utah
|12:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Missouri S&T at Drake
|1:00 PM
|ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
|Marshall at Notre Dame
|1:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K: DTV 105
|Appalachian State at Texas A&M
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Colorado at Air Force
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Furman at Clemson
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Maryland at Charlotte
|2:30 PM
|Stadium (affiliates) / Stadium Video
|Memphis at Navy
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Tennessee at Pittsburgh
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Washington State at Wisconsin
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K: DTV 106
|Akron at Michigan State
|3:00 PM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Houston at Texas Tech
|3:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green
|3:00 PM
|ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
|Indiana State at Purdue
|3:00 PM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Iowa State at Iowa
|3:00 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Norfolk State at James Madison
|3:00 PM
|ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
|Portland State at Washington
|3:00 PM
|Pac-12 WA / Pac-12 Video
|Samford at Georgia
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|UNLV at California
|3:00 PM
|Pac-12 Bay Area / Pac-12 Video
|Virginia at Illinois
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Wagner at Rutgers
|3:00 PM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Alabama State at UCLA
|4:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Saint Francis at Richmond
|4:30 PM
|NBCSWA (channel finder *4 / $Flo Video
|UIW at Nevada
|4:30 PM
|BSSC / NSN (cable) / MWC Video
|Robert Morris at Miami Ohio
|5:00 PM
|ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
|SE Louisiana at Florida Atlantic
|5:00 PM
|ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
|Eastern Michigan at Louisiana Lafayette
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Kentucky at Florida
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|Northern Arizona at Sam Houston
|6:00 PM
|ATTRMW / ATTSW+ / $espn+ Video
|SEMO at Southern Illinois
|6:00 PM
|ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
|Syracuse at UConn
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Arizona State at Oklahoma State
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Georgia Southern at Nebraska
|6:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|McNeese at Rice
|6:30 PM
|ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
|San Jose State at Auburn
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Southern at LSU
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|USC at Stanford
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|Valparaiso at Illinois State
|6:30 PM
|MARQ / $espn+ Video
|Boston College at Virginia Tech
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Hawaii at Michigan
|7:00 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Idaho at Indiana
|7:00 PM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Eastern Washington at Oregon
|7:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Baylor at BYU
|9:15 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K: DTV 106
|Oregon State at Fresno State
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Mississippi State at Arizona
|10:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
