Saturday Morning College Football Game Thread

Woohoo! I hope you folks enjoyed your Friday night fun because we have a hum dinger of an opener for you today.

The BIG game today starts at 11am on FOX with the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Longhorns of Texas.

Is Texas back or is this really just another Alabama death war machine that Saban builds every few years that will lay death and destruction to the burnt orange faithful in Austin? We will find out relatively early this fine Saturday morning.

If you hate both these team enough then there are plenty of other games to wet your pallet before the Huskers play later on today at 6:30pm.

Duke vs. Northwestern should be fun? Yeah, battle of the smart kids!

Or maybe Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt. More smart kids battling each other!

There is plenty for everyone today. No matter what your tastes are. So, sit back and relax. Grab a morning beer and chill on this fine Week 2 of college football.