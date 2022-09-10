 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Morning College Football Game Thread

Week 2 of the season starts off with a bang

By Patrick L Gerhart
University of Texas vs University of Alabama, 1965 Orange Bowl Set Number: X10480

Woohoo! I hope you folks enjoyed your Friday night fun because we have a hum dinger of an opener for you today.

The BIG game today starts at 11am on FOX with the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Longhorns of Texas.

Is Texas back or is this really just another Alabama death war machine that Saban builds every few years that will lay death and destruction to the burnt orange faithful in Austin? We will find out relatively early this fine Saturday morning.

If you hate both these team enough then there are plenty of other games to wet your pallet before the Huskers play later on today at 6:30pm.

Duke vs. Northwestern should be fun? Yeah, battle of the smart kids!

Or maybe Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt. More smart kids battling each other!

There is plenty for everyone today. No matter what your tastes are. So, sit back and relax. Grab a morning beer and chill on this fine Week 2 of college football.

Saturday Morning Schedule

﻿Game Time CT Network
Saturday, September 10th (Printable schedule w/ DirecTV Channels)
Alabama at Texas 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K: DTV 106
Arkansas State at Ohio State 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Duke at Northwestern 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
Missouri at Kansas State 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
North Carolina at Georgia State 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Ohio at Penn State 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
South Carolina at Arkansas 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
Southern Miss at Miami 11:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
UTSA at Army 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt 11:00 AM SEC Network: 611
Western Illinois at Minnesota 11:00 AM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Charleston Southern at NC State 11:30 AM ESPN Extra / ACC RSN / espn3 Video
Fordham at Monmouth 12:00 PM SNY / Flo Video
Southern Utah at Utah 12:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Missouri S&T at Drake 1:00 PM ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
Marshall at Notre Dame 1:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K: DTV 105
Appalachian State at Texas A&M 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Colorado at Air Force 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Furman at Clemson 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Maryland at Charlotte 2:30 PM Stadium (affiliates) / Stadium Video
Memphis at Navy 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Tennessee at Pittsburgh 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Washington State at Wisconsin 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K: DTV 106
Akron at Michigan State 3:00 PM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Houston at Texas Tech 3:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green 3:00 PM ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
Indiana State at Purdue 3:00 PM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Iowa State at Iowa 3:00 PM BTN / FOX Video
Norfolk State at James Madison 3:00 PM ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
Portland State at Washington 3:00 PM Pac-12 WA / Pac-12 Video
Samford at Georgia 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
UNLV at California 3:00 PM Pac-12 Bay Area / Pac-12 Video
Virginia at Illinois 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Wagner at Rutgers 3:00 PM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Alabama State at UCLA 4:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Saint Francis at Richmond 4:30 PM NBCSWA (channel finder *4 / $Flo Video
UIW at Nevada 4:30 PM BSSC / NSN (cable) / MWC Video
Robert Morris at Miami Ohio 5:00 PM ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
SE Louisiana at Florida Atlantic 5:00 PM ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
Eastern Michigan at Louisiana Lafayette 6:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Kentucky at Florida 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Northern Arizona at Sam Houston 6:00 PM ATTRMW / ATTSW+ / $espn+ Video
SEMO at Southern Illinois 6:00 PM ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
Syracuse at UConn 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Arizona State at Oklahoma State 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Georgia Southern at Nebraska 6:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
McNeese at Rice 6:30 PM ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
San Jose State at Auburn 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Southern at LSU 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
USC at Stanford 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
Valparaiso at Illinois State 6:30 PM MARQ / $espn+ Video
Boston College at Virginia Tech 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Hawaii at Michigan 7:00 PM BTN / FOX Video
Idaho at Indiana 7:00 PM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Eastern Washington at Oregon 7:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Baylor at BYU 9:15 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K: DTV 106
Oregon State at Fresno State 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Mississippi State at Arizona 10:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video

