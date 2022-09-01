Nebraska Huskers Women’s Swimming and Diving release 2022-23 schedule

The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s swimming and diving team has released its 2022-2023 season schedule. The team is coming off a ninth place finish in the Big Ten Championships last season in swimming and a 12th place finish in diving. Six Huskers also earned Scholar All-America Honors as well.

The 2022-23 schedule is here!



We can't wait to see you at Devaney! pic.twitter.com/svcJIV836u — Nebraska Swim & Dive (@HuskerSwimNDive) September 1, 2022

The intrasquad meet will occur later this month with the first meet of the year scheduled for Oct. 7 at South Dakota State.

Fans will have an opportunity to watch the program in Lincoln when Iowa State comes to town for a meet on Oct. 14 and be able to slip away for a watch party for the football team’s game at Rutgers later that evening. Saturday, Oct. 15 welcomes Minnesota and South Dakota for a joint meet as well.

Road meets at Iowa on Oct. 21 and at Kansas on Nov. 5 will follow. Then No. 18 intrastate foe Nebraska-Omaha will visit Lincoln. Dec. 1-3 will bring the final meet of the 2022 calendar year for the program at the Hawkeye Invitational.

2023 will welcome Illinois to the Devaney Center Natatorium on Jan. 21 for the first meet of the new year. A week later the team will travel its farthest distance of the season for a meet at Rutgers Jan. 27-28 for the final tune up ahead of the Big Ten Championships.

Michigan will play host institution for the Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor this season from Feb. 15-18.

Following that, Missouri’s “Last Chance Meet” from Feb. 25-26 in Columbia will follow. The meet represents one last opportunity for the Huskers to drop time in hopes of qualifying for the 2023 NCAA Championships.

The NCAA Zone D Diving Meet in Minneapolis is set for March 7-9 and the NCAA Championships will follow in Knoxville March 18-21.