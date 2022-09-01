 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska Huskers Women’s Swimming and Diving release 2022-23 schedule

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Northwestern Wildcats v Nebraska Cornhuskers - Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022

The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s swimming and diving team has released its 2022-2023 season schedule. The team is coming off a ninth place finish in the Big Ten Championships last season in swimming and a 12th place finish in diving. Six Huskers also earned Scholar All-America Honors as well.

The intrasquad meet will occur later this month with the first meet of the year scheduled for Oct. 7 at South Dakota State.

Fans will have an opportunity to watch the program in Lincoln when Iowa State comes to town for a meet on Oct. 14 and be able to slip away for a watch party for the football team’s game at Rutgers later that evening. Saturday, Oct. 15 welcomes Minnesota and South Dakota for a joint meet as well.

Road meets at Iowa on Oct. 21 and at Kansas on Nov. 5 will follow. Then No. 18 intrastate foe Nebraska-Omaha will visit Lincoln. Dec. 1-3 will bring the final meet of the 2022 calendar year for the program at the Hawkeye Invitational.

2023 will welcome Illinois to the Devaney Center Natatorium on Jan. 21 for the first meet of the new year. A week later the team will travel its farthest distance of the season for a meet at Rutgers Jan. 27-28 for the final tune up ahead of the Big Ten Championships.

Michigan will play host institution for the Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor this season from Feb. 15-18.

Following that, Missouri’s “Last Chance Meet” from Feb. 25-26 in Columbia will follow. The meet represents one last opportunity for the Huskers to drop time in hopes of qualifying for the 2023 NCAA Championships.

The NCAA Zone D Diving Meet in Minneapolis is set for March 7-9 and the NCAA Championships will follow in Knoxville March 18-21.

2022-2023 Swimming and Diving Schedule

Date Time (CT) At Opponent Location Tournament
September 22, 2022 (Thursday) 4:00 PM Home Scarlet vs. Cream Intrasquad Lincoln, Neb. / Devaney Center Natatorium
October 7, 2022 (Friday) 4:00 PM Away South Dakota State Brookings, S.D.
October 14, 2022 (Friday) 4:00 PM Home Iowa State Lincoln, Neb. / Devaney Center Natatorium
October 15, 2022 (Saturday) 11:00 AM Home South Dakota Lincoln, Neb. / Devaney Center Natatorium
October 15, 2022 (Saturday) 11:00 AM Home Minnesota Lincoln, Neb. / Devaney Center Natatorium
October 21, 2022 (Friday) 4:00 PM Away Iowa Iowa City, Iowa
November 5, 2022 (Saturday) 2:00 PM Away Kansas Lawrence, Kan.
November 18, 2022 (Friday) TBA Home Omaha Lincoln, Neb. / Devaney Center Natatorium
December 1, 2022 (Thursday) TBA Neutral Hawkeye Invitational Iowa City, Iowa Hawkeye Invitational
January 21, 2023 (Saturday) 11:00 AM Home Illinois Lincoln, Neb. / Devaney Center Natatorium
January 27, 2023 (Friday) 5:00 PM Away Rutgers Piscataway, N.J.
January 28, 2023 (Saturday) 10:00 AM Away Rutgers Piscataway, N.J.
February 15, 2023 (Wednesday) TBA Neutral Big Ten Championships Ann Arbor, Mich. Big Ten Championships
February 25, 2023 (Saturday) TBA Neutral Mizzou Last Chance Meet Columbia, Mo.
March 7, 2023 (Tuesday) TBA Neutral NCAA Zone D Diving Meet Minneapolis, Minn. NCAA Zone Diving Meet
March 9, 2023 (Thursday) TBA Neutral CSCAA National Invitational Championships Elkhart, Ind. CSCAA National Invitational Championships
March 18, 2023 (Saturday) TBA Neutral NCAA Championships Knoxville, Tenn. NCAA Championships

