Husker Volleyball Victorious Against LMU

Nebraska 3 vs Loyola Marymount 0- 25-17, 25-16, 25-17

So lets cut right to the chase. Nebraska ran a 6-2 offense with Anni Evans and Nicklin Hames setting, and Kennedi Orr did not play tonight. Coach Cook said this game plan was something they started working on earlier this week, and it looked good, so he went with it tonight. Coach Cook said “my job is to find the best line-up that gives us the best chance to win”.

To be clear, the 6-2 is a fine system and many teams use it. In this system, the setter is in the backrow and that means more hitters play and there are always three hitters in the front. Ally Batenhorst and Madi Kubik on the left side were able to move in to create a triple block at times. This was helpful since LMU ran a very fast offense.

A 6-2 offense also means lots of subs in order to have hitters in the front and setters in the back, which can present challenges as subs are limited to 15 per set. Nebraska tried starting in different rotations to save subs. Kenzie Knuckles played front row for one rotation at the start of set 2. The Huskers had trouble siding out of that rotation against LMU. Coach said they had only worked on that for a few days, so maybe that was the issue.

Whitney Lauenstein had a big impact with 9 kills hitting .368. Madi Kubik was solid as a rock tonight, as usual. LMU served her a great deal and she passed very well. Kubik had 8 kills and hit .571. Kaitlyn Hord was unstoppable when she was set the ball. She had 7 kills hitting .545 and added two blocks to the match.

Coach Cook said he was impressed with Bekka Allick and her ability to compete. She made a defensive effort after blocking where she landed then dove to dig a ball. Coach Cook thought that should be on ESPN tonight.

#2 Nebraska (4-0) vs Ole Miss (0-2)

When: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, 7:00 pm (CT)

Where: Devaney Center Lincoln, NE

Video: Big Ten Network and FoxSport (stream)

Radio: Husker Radio Network