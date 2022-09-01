Opening Odds for The Big Ten - College Football Week 1

It’s college football for everyone starting this week!

As of today, we have our favorite sport for the next five days. Our Big Ten colleagues open our season, and there are some interesting games this weekend.

Here are your times and opening odds for each Big Ten game this week:

All times central.

Tonight

Penn State (0-0, 0-0) at Purdue (0-0, 0-0) 7 pm, FOX

Penn State favored by 3.5, O/U 53

New Mexico State (0-1) at Minnesota (0-0) 8 pm, BTN

Minnesota favored by 36, O/U 52

Friday

Western Michigan (0-0) at #15 Michigan State (0-0) 6 pm, ESPN

Michigan State favored by 21, O/U 54.5

Illinois (1-0, 0-0) at Indiana (0-0, 0-0) 7 pm, Fox Sports 1

Indiana favored by 2, O/U 46

Saturday

Colorado State (0-0) at #8 Michigan (0-0) 11 am, ABC

Michigan favored by 30.5, O/U 62

South Dakota State (0-0) at Iowa (0-0) 11 am, Fox Sports 1

No odds yet.

Buffalo (0-0) at Maryland (0-0) 11 am, BTN

Maryland favored by 24, O/U 64.5

Rutgers (0-0) at Boston College (0-0) 11 am, ACC Network

No odds yet.

North Dakota (0-0) at Nebraska (0-1) 2:30pm, BTN

No odds yet

Illinois State (0-0) at #18 Wisconsin (0-0) 6pm. Fox Sports 1

No odds yet.

#5 Notre Dame (0-0) at #2 Ohio State (0-0) 6:30pm, ABC

Ohio State favored by 17, O/U 59

