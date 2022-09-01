Opening Odds for The Big Ten - College Football Week 1

It’s college football for everyone starting this week!
As of today, we have our favorite sport for the next five days. Our Big Ten colleagues open our season, and there are some interesting games this weekend.
Here are your times and opening odds for each Big Ten game this week:
All times central.
Tonight
Penn State (0-0, 0-0) at Purdue (0-0, 0-0) 7 pm, FOX
Penn State favored by 3.5, O/U 53
New Mexico State (0-1) at Minnesota (0-0) 8 pm, BTN
Minnesota favored by 36, O/U 52
Friday
Western Michigan (0-0) at #15 Michigan State (0-0) 6 pm, ESPN
Michigan State favored by 21, O/U 54.5
Illinois (1-0, 0-0) at Indiana (0-0, 0-0) 7 pm, Fox Sports 1
Indiana favored by 2, O/U 46
Saturday
Colorado State (0-0) at #8 Michigan (0-0) 11 am, ABC
Michigan favored by 30.5, O/U 62
South Dakota State (0-0) at Iowa (0-0) 11 am, Fox Sports 1
No odds yet.
Buffalo (0-0) at Maryland (0-0) 11 am, BTN
Maryland favored by 24, O/U 64.5
Rutgers (0-0) at Boston College (0-0) 11 am, ACC Network
No odds yet.
North Dakota (0-0) at Nebraska (0-1) 2:30pm, BTN
No odds yet
Illinois State (0-0) at #18 Wisconsin (0-0) 6pm. Fox Sports 1
No odds yet.
#5 Notre Dame (0-0) at #2 Ohio State (0-0) 6:30pm, ABC
Ohio State favored by 17, O/U 59
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
