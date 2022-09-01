Thursday Night Game Thread

Welcome back folks to the week night game thread. This year we are starting on a Thursday. It’s also September 1st. Yep, it’s already September. So, get ready to do your taxes.

Double lucky tonight as we can watch volleyball and football at the same time.

#2 Nebraska (3-0) vs Loyola Marymount (1-2)

When: Thursday, September 1st, 2022, 6:00 pm (CT)

Where: Devaney Center Lincoln, NE

Video: Nebraska Public Media and B1G+

Radio: Husker Radio Network

#1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter/DS

#2 Kenzie Knuckles 5’8’’ SR DS/L

#4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter/Serving Specialist

#5 Bekka Allick 6’4’’ FR MB

#7 Maisie Boesiger 5’6’’ FR DS/L

#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5’’ SO DS/L

#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0’’ SO Setter

#10 Madi Kubik 6’3’’ SR OH

#13 Whitney Lauenstein 6’2’’ SO OH

#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’5’’ SO OH

#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4’’ SO OH

#23 Kaitlyn Hord 6’4’’ SR MB

#33 Hayden Kubik 6’2’’ FR OH

#44 Maggie Mendelson 6’5’’ FR MB

This is also day one of a five day college football bender. Five straight days where there will be at least one college football game on tv for your viewing enjoyment.

Tonight we start off with the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia. An old rivalry that has not been played since 2011. Another game that was killed off by realignment.

We also have Penn State vs. Purdue if you are a Big Ten diehard. Other than that, there’s a lot of station bouncing around for you to abuse your remote. Be a rebel. Go see how Ball State is going to be. Or maybe jump on over to see your first Alabama A&M game.

Tonight is your night. Make it magical.