Nebraska vs. North Dakota: How to watch Week 1 matchup

The Nebraska Cornhuskers football program returns to Memorial Stadium for the 2022 season’s home opener against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. The Huskers enter the matchup 0-1 on the season (0-1 Big Ten), but the 2022 season also marked the third straight season the Huskers have opened the season away from Memorial Stadium and third straight season opening loss for the program. The last time UNL opened the season on the road prior to the current three-game streak was 1999, a 42-7 win at Iowa.

Nebraska has won 34 of its past 36 home openers, including three of four under head coach Scott Frost. Saturday’s matchup also marks the 383rd consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium, a streak dating back to the 1962 season. The Huskers have also scored in 328 consecutive games, the longest such streak in school history, the seventh-longest in FBS history, and the fifth-longest active streak. That streak dates back to a shutout at Arizona State in 1996.

Nebraska enters the matchup coming off a tough loss overseas last Saturday in Dublin to the Northwestern Wildcats. The game marks the first of the season for North Dakota, however. The Fighting Hawks posted a 5-6 record last season against one of the nation’s most difficult FCS schedules. North Dakota’s five FCS losses last season were all by seven or fewer points, with each of the setbacks coming against 2021 FCS playoff participants.

The Huskers and Fighting Hawks have faced off just once before. That matchup came in a 33-0 shutout victory by the Huskers in Lincoln in the 1961 season opener on Sept. 23, 1961.

Date/Time: September 3, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. CDT

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458

Surface: FieldTurf

Series Record: Nebraska leads the all-time series with North Dakota 1-0.

TV: The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with play-by-play by Brandon Gaudin, analyst Joshua Perry, and sideline reporter Rick Pizzo. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports App with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, and Jessica Coody. Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Brenden Stai, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for 83 degrees. There is a no rain predicted with sunny skies, but winds are predicted around 12 mph.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for 83 degrees. There is a no rain predicted with sunny skies, but winds are predicted around 12 mph.

Trivia

Saturday’s game marks the 14th all-time matchup by Nebraska against a FCS opponent. The Huskers are 13-0 heading into the game against the Fighting Hawks with the last matchup against a FCS opponent coming last season in a 52-7 victory over Fordham. The most recent matchup against a FCS opponent prior to that was Bethune-Cookman in 2018 that saw Nebraska win 45-9.

All of UNL’s matchups against a FCS opponent have come since 1992. That includes five straight seasons including one from 2010 to 2014.

