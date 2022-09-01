Thursday Flakes: Kentucky Bourbon, Mexican Lucha Libre and a Russian Spy

A week in Colombia is in the books and it’s off to a really great start. Great hiking, amazing waterfalls, reconnecting with friends and great Colombian hospitality. Here is to another week of the same.

NFL Roster Update: Two Huskers Narrowly Make Final 53-Man Rosters | Football | Corn Nation

Jojo Domann went undrafted in the 2022 draft and fought his way onto the Indianapolis Colts roster. It isn’t a surprise to Nebraska fans that he found his way onto the team. Sometimes players overcome any perceived lack of physical measurables by just being a really good football player. That’s Jojo Domann.

Padding the Stats: Pro Big Red and Personnel Packages | Football | Corn Nation

Tuesday was official cut-down day in the NFL. With the preseason complete, teams had to narrow their rosters down to 53 players in preparation for the upcoming season. There were several former Huskers awaiting their fates, and for most of them, the news wasn’t good. However, two rookies made the most of their first preseason and made the initial cuts for their respective teams.

Nebraska Recruiting: Huskers Await Commitment News from Louisiana | Football | Corn Nation

Offensive lineman prospect Zalance Heard will make his commitment announcement on Thursday, Sept. 1. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle out of Monroe, Louisiana, has Nebraska among his final eight schools and took an official visit to Lincoln in June. LSU, Florida State, Houston and Florida joined Nebraska in Heard’s top five choices.

Huskers Announce More Is Possible Rally | Football | Huskers.com

Nebraska Athletics is inviting fans to attend the More Is Possible Rally as part of a year-long initiative to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX. The rally is slated for Saturday, October 8th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will take place at Haymarket Park in the areas surrounding Bowlin Stadium. Attendees are then encouraged to stick around for complimentary admission into Nebraska’s fall softball game against Omaha following the rally.

Huskers Host Loyola Marymount and Ole Miss | Volleyball | Huskers.com

Nebraska volleyball team is back at home this week for a pair of matches. The Huskers will host Loyola Marymount on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Ole Miss on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Those matches are part of the three-day Husker Invitational.

Huskers Host Pilots and Visit Billikens | Soccer | Huskers.com

This week, the Nebraska soccer team (2-1-1) hosts Portland (2-0-2) on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. (CT) on Big Ten Network+ before traveling to Saint Louis (3-1-0) for a matchup on Sunday at Hermann Stadium, beginning at 1:00 p.m. (CT).

Husker Trio Big Ten Golfers to Watch | Men’s Golf | Huskers.com

Nebraska’s Caleb Badura, Reed Malleck and Will Marshall were included in the preseason Big Ten Men’s Golfers to Watch announced by the conference on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Husker Named Big Ten Golfers to Watch | Women’s Golf | Huskers.com

Megan Whittaker, Michaela Vavrova and true freshman Kelli Ann Strand were named Big Ten Golfers to Watch when the conference announced its preseason recognition on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Here is Where People Are Likely to Travel This Fall | Travel | Travel Pulse

If you’re looking to travel, the fall is a great time to go. The crowds lessen considerably, the summer heat doesn’t make it so oppressive, and airline fares are expected to drop 40 percent on autumn flights.

The Top Value Travel Destinations for Fall Flights | Travel | Travel Pulse

According to Expedia data, Americans increased their travel search for fall by 40 percent in 2022 over 2021, demonstrating a preference for international destinations such as Barbados, Ho Chi Minh City, London and Munich, among others. In addition, the online travel agency revealed some of the destinations that offer the best value when it comes to airfare into and out of the United States.

The Best Beach in Each State | Travel | Travel Pulse

You don’t have to be located on the Coasts or the Great Lakes to be by a great American beach, as the following list of the best beaches in every state shows. The finest American beaches range from gorgeous stretches of white sand on the ocean to brilliant lake beaches surrounded by mountains in the middle of landlocked states.

The Best Theme Park in Each State | Travel | Travel Pulse

From world-famous names like Walt Disney World to small family-owned parks on the boardwalk, this collection of great theme parks in each state is full of great places to feel like a kid all over again.

Mexico’s ‘Lucha Libre’ Wrestling Culture Continues to Wow Visitors | Travel | Travel Pulse

Mexican wrestling matches, in which masked contenders participate, are one of the greatest attractions for national and international tourists, who arrive at the arenas of various parts of the republic to witness these fights in which the protagonists dress in attractive superhero costumes and display sophisticated fighting techniques.

The Best Pizza in the USA and Where to Find It | Travel | Lonely Planet

If you travel around the United States looking for pizza, there are various regional styles that have evolved and developed as Italian-Americans began settling outside of the big East Coast cities like New York, Philadelphia and Boston.

10 Best Fall Road Trips to US National Parks | Travel | Lonely Planet

Explore woodlands, deserts and shorelines in the fall and discover the nuances introduced with the changing of the seasons, whether they are changing leaves, more wildlife, or clear views of our galaxy. Here’s our list of 10 parks that will make for a perfect autumn getaway.

First Timer’s Guide to Oktoberfest | Travel | Lonely Planet

Oktoberfest can be an exciting event for outsiders to experience Bavarian culture, but it can be hectic and difficult to navigate for the uninitiated, particularly after a few liters of Löwenbräu. Especially this year as more crowds than ever will pack the festival grounds. Don’t fret – we’ve got you covered with this guide to the festival of all festivals.

How These Parks Are Helping Color-Blind Visitors Enjoy Fall Foliage | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

State parks, wilderness areas, and national refuges throughout the United States are working to bring out fall’s true pigments for color-blind visitors. At least 10 states—from Oregon to Alabama—have, or will soon have, adapted viewfinders that make those hues clearer and more distinct.

What To Do If An Airline Loses Your Bag | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

As soon as you realize your luggage isn’t at the baggage claim, file a report before leaving the airport, says Mel Jordan, SmartSuite product manager for Brock Solutions. “Although you legally have seven days to file a claim, the quicker this is done, the quicker the airline has the details to repatriate your baggage to you,” she says.

Himalaya's Hidden Paradise Valleys | Travel | BBC

According to Tibetan Buddhists, their location will only be revealed at very specific moments in time when the world is under enormous stress and in danger of destruction.

The Untold History of Black Bourbon | Travel | BBC

It’s become undeniable that black people – once missing from American whiskey bars and in the telling of whiskey’s story – have long played a role in creating the beloved spirit.

Socialite, Widow, Jeweller, Spy: How a GRU Agent Charmed Her Way Into NATO Circles in Italy | Espionage | Bellingcat

The name on her passport was Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera, and as Bellingcat and its investigative partners have discovered, she was a GRU illegal whom friends from NATO offices in Naples had for years believed was a successful jewelry designer with a colorful backstory and chaotic personal life.

