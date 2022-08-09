Nebraska Adds Former UCF Defensive Back to the Roster

Maybe the defensive back room isn’t so crowded after all.

Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher adds one more in Brandon Moore. Moore played for Fisher at UCF and started 21 games for Central Florida.

Laced up and ready to go — Welcome to the squad, BAM #GBR pic.twitter.com/gD0qllyRod — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 8, 2022

It sounds like it has been quite a battle for every single defensive back position for the upcoming season. The exception is probably Quinton Newsome who represented the defense at Big Ten Media Days.

At the scrimmage on Saturday they were rotating three players each at both the cornerback and safety positions.

It appears that this will be Brandon Moore’s final year of eligibility regardless as he hasn’t played in over a season.

This probably speaks to the respect that Travis Fisher gets from his players. While it appears that there is opportunities for playing time, the cupboard at the defensive back position is not bare.

Here’s a small clip of Brandon who is to be known as BAM.