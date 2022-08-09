Frosted Flakes: No B1G Games on ESPN

It looks like media rights to BIG games are being finalized and there won’t be any on ESPN.

Big Ten finalizing media rights deal w/Fox Sports, CBS & NBC, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st reported by @Ourand_SBJ. Unless there’s a last minute change, this will be 1st time in 40 years Big Ten football & basketball games will not be on ESPN, @Ourand_SBJ reports — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 9, 2022

I know it’s all business, but it just feels weird to me. What are your thoughts on it?

Now onto your flakes.

Nebraska

Chinander Comments on Defensive Progression on Day 10 of Fall Camp - University of Nebraska

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with members of the media following day 10 of fall camp Monday. Chinander spoke on Monday's practice and the defensive

Pluhowsky Earns Top Seed at PWBA Tour Championship - University of Nebraska

Former Husker Shannon Pluhowsky earned the top seed for Tuesday's Professional Women's Bowling Association Tour Championship following a strong performance in Monday's

Nebraska adds former starting UCF defensive back Brandon Moore | Football | omaha.com

Nebraska added yet another transfer to its secondary. On Monday they announced the addition of former Central Florida and Florida State defensive back Brandon Moore.

Fourth-Quarter Preview of the Huskers’ 2022 Schedule - All Huskers

Husker Dan looks at the final three Nebraska football opponents: Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa

College Football News predicts the Huskers record

Longtime Nebraska assistant coach Jack Pierce passes away

Nebraska football has lost one of its former assistants.

Top Nebraska Football Target Has Telling Admission On Recruitment - The Spun: What's Trending In The Sports World Today

The last few top in-state recruits have been hesitant to take their talents to Nebraska.

Scrimmage and position battle updates from the Huskers defense

Greg Smith and Steve Marik gave their rapid recap of what was said during Nebraska's latest post-practice availability.

Walk-On Colton Feist in Position to Play 'a Ton of Snaps' in 2022 - Nebraska Football - Hail Varsity

After four years of polishing his technique and building up his body, walk-on Colton Feist is poised to play a significant role for the Huskers in 2022.

Elsewhere

Alabama tops preseason USA Today coaches' poll followed by Ohio State, Georgia

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches' poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.

Brawls break out at Giants training camp involving players, OL coach

Things are not going well at Giants training camp.

Aaron Rodgers explains why he’s now at peace with the Packers - Sports Illustrated

The four-time MVP on what he’s learned the past two years and why he’s excited for 2022. Plus, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase on their bet, a rebuild in Chicago and much more.

Analyst Names 5 'Most Overrated' College Football Teams In 2022 - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

An analyst named the five "most overrated" college football teams in 2022 on Monday.

College Football World Reacts To Cale Gundy Daughter News - The Spun: What's Trending In The Sports World Today

College football fans were stunned by what Cale Gundy's daughter tweeted after her father resigned on Sunday night.

College football world reacts to Duke lineman's amazing opera performance

Duke offensive lineman Chance Lytle wows the college football world with an amazing opera performance in the team's dining hall.

