Frosted Flakes: Husker Football Camp Notes and Zucchini Season

Lock your doors and lock your cars. Zucchini season is here in Nebraska.

I showed a great deal of restraint this year and only planted two zucchini plants. Okay, I planted three, but I broke one off shortly after it went into the ground. In past years, I’ve grown as many as six.

No one needs six zucchini plants.

We’ve already made a boat load of zucchini bread. We freeze it and give it to the Ranchhands’ teachers for Christmas.

Fried zucchini is yummy but you can only eat so much of that - at least according to blood cholesterol levels.

Zucchini pickles, cinnamon pickles, are always a hit, but we only eat a quart or two of those per year (one large zucchini).

I’ve given away a few, but everyone has zucchini to give away. Most people are polite and will take one, but no more.

The one group that is always happy to take extra zucchini?

The chickens. Bonus, the hens give them back to us in the form of eggs.

Have a great Monday!

Then There’s This

Farmer buddy of mine just sent me this. pic.twitter.com/Pz4P6ogWyo — Joel Koskan (@joelkoskan) August 5, 2022

Do not try this at home. Seriously, don’t.