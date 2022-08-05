The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team earlier this week announced the full 2022-23 non-conference schedule for the team. Four teams from Power-Six leagues headline the schedule, with the opening matchup set for an intrastate clash in Lincoln on Nov. 7.

The Huskers will host one exhibition game on Oct. 30 against Washburn in a Sunday matchup. Following that warm-up game, the season will begin on Monday, Nov. 7 with a noon tip-off against the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks.

The intrastate matchup is a tough one historically for UNL who holds just a 7-6 all-time record against the Mavs. However, Nebraska has lost just once in Lincoln, a 50-48 loss on Feb. 23, 1979. The series has been played just twice since a Dec. 20, 1986 76-74 loss to UNO in Omaha, though. Both games have been in Lincoln and are the first win streak in the series by any team, a two game streak for the Huskers that includes an 80-44 Nov. 26, 2010 victory and a 66-58 win on Nov. 22, 2016. The series posts a number of close matchups, but UNL owns the largest margin of victory, while the Mavs do hold a 71-49 blowout win on Nov. 23, 1984 as its own largest margin.

Following the matchup against UNO, Nebraska welcomes Houston Baptist on Nov. 11, an opponent UNL will be playing for the first time in program history according to Husker Athletics records.

The intrastate clash with Creighton comes in game three of the season and the first road game of the year for the team on Nov. 15 in Omaha. The Huskers snapped a five game losing streak in the series last year in Lincoln in a 67-62 victory on Nov. 17, 2021, and overall post a 31-16 advantage in the all-time series. The team has not won in Omaha since a 60-57 victory on Dec. 11, 2014, however.

The road trip continues with a visit to Drake on Nov. 19 in Des Moines, Iowa. A final tune-up game before Thanksgiving comes Nov. 22 when Tarleton visits Lincoln.

While the Husker men will visit Orlando, fans should definitely favor a road trip with the women as the team will head to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Classico on Nov. 25 against the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders and No. 26 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Following the road trip to America’s “Island of Enchantment,” Nebraska continues the road matchups as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge with a visit to Blacksburg, Virginia to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Dec. 1. The Huskers are 5-5 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and are currently riding a two-game win streak in the event.

To finish out the non-conference schedule, UNL will remain in Lincoln for the final three games of the schedule. Samford kicks off the home stretch on Dec. 10 followed by Wyoming on Dec. 18. The Huskers are 8-0 all-time against the Cowgirls and hosted Wyoming just last year in a 72-61 victory on Dec. 22, 2021.

The final game of the non-conference schedule comes Dec. 21 when the Kansas Jayhawks visit Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is 32-50 all-time against the Jayhawks, but are riding a two-game win streak in the series and haven’t played the old Big 8/12 foe since a 58-52 home matchup on Dec. 5, 2018.

As for Big Ten action, the schedule is still pending release at a later date. However, Nebraska will play both home and away matchups against Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, and Illinois. The Huskers will also host Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, and Wisconsin while playing on the road against Indiana, Minnesota, Purdue, and Rutgers.

You can find the full non-conference schedule below: